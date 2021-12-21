EFL Cup news conferences - Liverpool, Chelsea & West Ham

So, what's happening with Covid-19 in football?

Well, Premier League and EFL clubs have chosen to fulfil their festive fixtures, despite Premier League players and club staff returning a record 90 positive tests last week.

The Premier League's 20 clubs met on Monday to discuss the fixture list after six weekend games were postponed.

No vote took place and so two rounds of fixtures are in place across five days from 26 December, while the EFL will play games "where it is safe to do so".

It had been expected that the Premier League's gameweek 20, starting on 28 December, would be postponed in order to ease the pressure on Premier League squads.

BBC Sport understands one discussion point at the meeting was for each club to play two fixtures over the festive period across three gameweeks, meaning no individual gameweek would have been fully postponed.