Premier League reaction and build-up as Covid problems rise

His goal in the win against Newcastle - a side he has never failed to score against at Anfield - saw him equal Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or creating a goal in 15 consecutive Premier League matches.
Only Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (12) has more assists, but only just, by one. If you combine the goals and assists from Salah, no-one comes close this year.
Mohamed Salah scored his 22nd goal of the season as Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City with a hard-fought win over Newcastle.
Without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho because of suspected positive coronavirus tests, Jurgen Klopp's team went behind early on to their struggling opponents when Jonjo Shelvey scored against his former club following a quick break.
However, Diogo Jota levelled, Salah lashed home the second after a Shelvey error and Trent Alexander-Arnold's late strike from 25 yards ended the game as a contest
Good morning
Is it going to be a Liverpool v Manchester City title race again?
The Reds are going great guns at the minute, winning their sixth Premier League game on the spin against Newcastle to move within a point of leaders City at the top of the table.
Meanwhile, European champions Chelsea, who have been tipped to be in contention slipped back a little after being frustrated by a depleted Everton, who grabbed a battling draw at Stamford Bridge.
As things stand, City, Liverpool and Chelsea are all due to be in action this weekend, but the way things are going with Covid-cases who knows what's going to happen.
Match postponed
Now then. This sort of signage is becoming increasingly familiar.
Brighton v Tottenham was postponed last Sunday and three matches went from the mid-week fixtures due to rising Covid cases.
And as things stand another five have bit the dust for the coming weekend!
Looking further down the leagues, there'll be nearly as many P's as results on Final Score this Saturday.
Liverpool's 2,000th top-flight win
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Unstoppable Salah
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Mohamed Salah just keeps on going doesn't he?
Here is a statistical look at his superb 2021 plus what more records he could get in the rest of this season.
Salah strikes as Liverpool beat Newcastle
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
