Premier League reaction: Arsenal up to fourth as Covid concerns rise

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was buoyant in the wake of the win over West Ham. The Spaniard, who installed Alexandre Lacazette as captain in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said he saw the response he wanted from his team.

"They showed exactly what I expect from them," he said.

"They showed total unity with the team. We are building a project and building a project without the people is impossible.

"They were fully focused. They wanted to show how strong we are as a team. The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club."