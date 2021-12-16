Premier League reaction: Arsenal up to fourth as Covid concerns rise

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was buoyant in the wake of the win over West Ham. The Spaniard, who installed Alexandre Lacazette as captain in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said he saw the response he wanted from his team.
"They showed exactly what I expect from them," he said.
"They showed total unity with the team. We are building a project and building a project without the people is impossible.
"They were fully focused. They wanted to show how strong we are as a team. The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club."
Go fourth and prosper?
GettyCopyright: Getty
The win leap-frogs Arsenal over West Ham and into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.
However both Manchester United and Tottenham could over-take them if they do well enough in their games in hand.
Gunners move on up
GettyCopyright: Getty
Crisis, what crisis?
Arsenal put the furore over the demotion of (now former) captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind them with a 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham last night.
The Gunners were given a helping hand by Vladimir Coufal's sending off for West Ham.
Live Reporting
Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty
'Exactly what I expect from them'
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was buoyant in the wake of the win over West Ham. The Spaniard, who installed Alexandre Lacazette as captain in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said he saw the response he wanted from his team.
"They showed exactly what I expect from them," he said.
"They showed total unity with the team. We are building a project and building a project without the people is impossible.
"They were fully focused. They wanted to show how strong we are as a team. The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club."
Go fourth and prosper?
The win leap-frogs Arsenal over West Ham and into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.
However both Manchester United and Tottenham could over-take them if they do well enough in their games in hand.
Gunners move on up
Crisis, what crisis?
Arsenal put the furore over the demotion of (now former) captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind them with a 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham last night.
The Gunners were given a helping hand by Vladimir Coufal's sending off for West Ham.