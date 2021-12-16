Live

Premier League reaction: Arsenal up to fourth as Covid concerns rise

preview
294
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Exactly what I expect from them'

    Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal played with 'energy, passion & quality - Mikel Arteta

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was buoyant in the wake of the win over West Ham. The Spaniard, who installed Alexandre Lacazette as captain in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said he saw the response he wanted from his team.

    "They showed exactly what I expect from them," he said.

    "They showed total unity with the team. We are building a project and building a project without the people is impossible.

    "They were fully focused. They wanted to show how strong we are as a team. The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Go fourth and prosper?

    Premier League tabl
    Copyright: Getty

    The win leap-frogs Arsenal over West Ham and into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

    However both Manchester United and Tottenham could over-take them if they do well enough in their games in hand.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Gunners move on up

    Aaron Ramsdale
    Copyright: Getty

    Crisis, what crisis?

    Arsenal put the furore over the demotion of (now former) captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind them with a 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham last night.

    The Gunners were given a helping hand by Vladimir Coufal's sending off for West Ham.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top