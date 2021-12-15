Man City hit seven to turn up heat on Bielsa

Norwich City manager Dean Smith says their first-half performance was "miles off where they want to be" as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against his former side Aston Villa at Carrow Road.
Didn't he have similar issues in his last job?
Top flight, tough times
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Norwich’s haul of just 10 points from
their first 17 Premier League games this season is their
worst-ever return at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
They are bottom, but only three points (and a fair bit of goal difference damage) away from safety.
Mind the (generation) gap.
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
GettyCopyright: Getty
Jacob Ramsey had just turned 14 when Steven Gerrard left Liverpool to play for LA Galaxy.
He was four months old when Gerrard scored in England's 5-1 win over Germany in Munich.
He was three and a half when Gerrard scored a dramatic late long-ranger against Olympiakos at Anfield to put Liverpool into the Champions League knock-out stages in the 2004-05 tournament.
Post update
Big boots to fill.
Ramsey wants to emulate Gerrard
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Jacob Ramsey said he wants to emulate Steven Gerrard in becoming "one of the best goalscoring midfielders" after a magnificent solo effort helped Aston Villa win 2-0 at Norwich.
The 20-year-old ran at the Canaries defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul to break the deadlock at Carrow Road.
Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring and deepen Norwich's relegation fears.
"I've been watching clips of the gaffer," Ramsey told BT Sport. "He was one of the best goalscoring midfielders and that's what I want to be.
"I saw Ollie [Watkins] knock it off, there was no-one there, so I thought 'why not?'"
Rising fast...
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
GettyCopyright: Getty
Only Manchester City (18) and
Liverpool (15) have accrued more Premier League points than Aston Villa since
Steven Gerrard took charge of the club in November (12).
Steven Gerrard has picked up 12
points from his first six Premier League games as Aston Villa boss, a haul only
John Gregory (15) bettered in his first six with the club in 1998 (Martin
O’Neill also racked up 12 from six in 2006).
'We challenged the players'
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's a big win, an important win. The first half was outstanding. We challenged the players - can we come here, keep a clean sheet and win? They did that. It comes off a very challenging week.
"The application they gave at Anfield - I have no complaints. The players maxed out there. We’ve had a couple of Covid cases among the players and staff.
"It’s a bright start, but it’s my job to keep pushing the standards. We’ll get ready for a really tough challenge against Burnley. We need to be ready."
Post update
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Steven Gerrard took charge of Aston Villa in the wake of five successive losses under predecessor Dean Smith.
The former Rangers boss has won four of his first six at the helm at Villa Park.
It seemed like a tough call to get rid of Smith, but has it been vindicated by the resuls?
KDB back to his best?
Man City 7-0 Leeds
GettyCopyright: Getty
There has been a lot of talk about the individual end-of-season gongs being carved up between City's Bernardo Silva and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
But there could be a familiar face coming up fast on the rails.
Kevin de Bruyne has not been at his best for City so far in a campaign hit by injury and illness, but this was something closer to the Belgian's imperious best.
Two goals, nine shots, four key passes and a top-scoring 7.52 on the BBC Sport player rater.
One for the Man City fans to enjoy
Man City 7-0 Leeds
Those guys from Miami probably enjoyed their trip over.
"It's not that City played very well - it's a lot more noticeable how badly we
played than how well City played," said the Argentine.
"City play like this all the time, or similar to it, but we have never played
so badly in these four years.
"It was not good enough. There is nothing positive to take away from our
performance. I can't find anything that can be of value.
"There is no justification I can offer, the game was exactly how we thought it
was going to be.
"
"We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened and we didn't manage
to get anything."
Damning stuff. But then again Bielsa has been a manager for 568 club games over 31 years, and had never conceded seven goals before.
In the (dark) blue corner...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Two trips to Manchester his season. TWELVE (12) goals
conceded.
Leeds’ latest hammering on the other side of the Pennines came in the form of a 7-0 defeat to
Manchester City on Tuesday evening and marked the club’s joint-heaviest defeat in their history as
a Football League/Premier League club in all competitions.
The last time anything like that happened to them was a 7-0
hiding at Arsenal in September 1979. Ouch.
Can’t imagine that their Thorp Arch training ground will be
the happiest place to be today.
The stats
Man City 7-0 Leeds
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Phil Foden’s opener was Man City's 500th Premier
League goal under Pep Guardiola, in just his 207th game in charge, the fastest
any manager has seen their sides reach 500 goals in the competition, beating Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's mark of 234.
This was Manchester City’s joint-second largest ever
top-flight league win, behind only their 8-0 victory over Watford in September
2019.
Manchester City have won each of their last seven
Premier League games, the longest ongoing winning run of all sides in the
competition.
Since his debut for Man City in September 2015, Kevin
De Bruyne has scored more Premier League goals from outside the penalty area
than any other player (20).
Riyad Mahrez has both scored (10) and been directly
involved in (13 - 10 goals, 3 assists) more goals in all competitions for Man
City this season than any of his teammates.
Post update
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
City top of the tree for Christmas?
Man City 7-0 Leeds
"I don't judge the players for the goals, I want to see how they behave."
So said Pep Guardiola after last night's 7-0 dispatching of Leeds.
But whatever yardstick you measure it by, the champions are looking exceptional right now.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GettyCopyright: Getty
-
Only Manchester City (18) and
Liverpool (15) have accrued more Premier League points than Aston Villa since
Steven Gerrard took charge of the club in November (12).
-
Steven Gerrard has picked up 12
points from his first six Premier League games as Aston Villa boss, a haul only
John Gregory (15) bettered in his first six with the club in 1998 (Martin
O’Neill also racked up 12 from six in 2006).
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Phil Foden’s opener was Man City's 500th Premier
League goal under Pep Guardiola, in just his 207th game in charge, the fastest
any manager has seen their sides reach 500 goals in the competition, beating Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's mark of 234.
-
This was Manchester City’s joint-second largest ever
top-flight league win, behind only their 8-0 victory over Watford in September
2019.
-
Manchester City have won each of their last seven
Premier League games, the longest ongoing winning run of all sides in the
competition.
-
Since his debut for Man City in September 2015, Kevin
De Bruyne has scored more Premier League goals from outside the penalty area
than any other player (20).
-
Riyad Mahrez has both scored (10) and been directly
involved in (13 - 10 goals, 3 assists) more goals in all competitions for Man
City this season than any of his teammates.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Miles off'
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa:
Norwich City manager Dean Smith says their first-half performance was "miles off where they want to be" as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against his former side Aston Villa at Carrow Road.
Didn't he have similar issues in his last job?
Top flight, tough times
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Norwich’s haul of just 10 points from their first 17 Premier League games this season is their worst-ever return at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
They are bottom, but only three points (and a fair bit of goal difference damage) away from safety.
Mind the (generation) gap.
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey had just turned 14 when Steven Gerrard left Liverpool to play for LA Galaxy.
He was four months old when Gerrard scored in England's 5-1 win over Germany in Munich.
He was three and a half when Gerrard scored a dramatic late long-ranger against Olympiakos at Anfield to put Liverpool into the Champions League knock-out stages in the 2004-05 tournament.
Post update
Big boots to fill.
Ramsey wants to emulate Gerrard
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Jacob Ramsey said he wants to emulate Steven Gerrard in becoming "one of the best goalscoring midfielders" after a magnificent solo effort helped Aston Villa win 2-0 at Norwich.
The 20-year-old ran at the Canaries defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul to break the deadlock at Carrow Road.
Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring and deepen Norwich's relegation fears.
"I've been watching clips of the gaffer," Ramsey told BT Sport. "He was one of the best goalscoring midfielders and that's what I want to be.
"I saw Ollie [Watkins] knock it off, there was no-one there, so I thought 'why not?'"
Rising fast...
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
'We challenged the players'
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's a big win, an important win. The first half was outstanding. We challenged the players - can we come here, keep a clean sheet and win? They did that. It comes off a very challenging week.
"The application they gave at Anfield - I have no complaints. The players maxed out there. We’ve had a couple of Covid cases among the players and staff.
"It’s a bright start, but it’s my job to keep pushing the standards. We’ll get ready for a really tough challenge against Burnley. We need to be ready."
Post update
Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard took charge of Aston Villa in the wake of five successive losses under predecessor Dean Smith.
The former Rangers boss has won four of his first six at the helm at Villa Park.
It seemed like a tough call to get rid of Smith, but has it been vindicated by the resuls?
KDB back to his best?
Man City 7-0 Leeds
There has been a lot of talk about the individual end-of-season gongs being carved up between City's Bernardo Silva and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
But there could be a familiar face coming up fast on the rails.
Kevin de Bruyne has not been at his best for City so far in a campaign hit by injury and illness, but this was something closer to the Belgian's imperious best.
Two goals, nine shots, four key passes and a top-scoring 7.52 on the BBC Sport player rater.
One for the Man City fans to enjoy
Man City 7-0 Leeds
Those guys from Miami probably enjoyed their trip over.
'We have never played so badly' - Bielsa
Man City 7-0 Leeds
Here is what the Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa made of last night’s events.
"It's not that City played very well - it's a lot more noticeable how badly we played than how well City played," said the Argentine.
"City play like this all the time, or similar to it, but we have never played so badly in these four years.
"It was not good enough. There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can't find anything that can be of value.
"There is no justification I can offer, the game was exactly how we thought it was going to be. "
"We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened and we didn't manage to get anything."
Damning stuff. But then again Bielsa has been a manager for 568 club games over 31 years, and had never conceded seven goals before.
In the (dark) blue corner...
Two trips to Manchester his season. TWELVE (12) goals conceded.
Leeds’ latest hammering on the other side of the Pennines came in the form of a 7-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday evening and marked the club’s joint-heaviest defeat in their history as a Football League/Premier League club in all competitions.
The last time anything like that happened to them was a 7-0 hiding at Arsenal in September 1979. Ouch.
Can’t imagine that their Thorp Arch training ground will be the happiest place to be today.
The stats
Man City 7-0 Leeds
Post update
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
City top of the tree for Christmas?
Man City 7-0 Leeds
"I don't judge the players for the goals, I want to see how they behave."
So said Pep Guardiola after last night's 7-0 dispatching of Leeds.
But whatever yardstick you measure it by, the champions are looking exceptional right now.