Man City hit seven to turn up heat on Bielsa

Jacob Ramsey said he wants to emulate Steven Gerrard in becoming "one of the best goalscoring midfielders" after a magnificent solo effort helped Aston Villa win 2-0 at Norwich.

The 20-year-old ran at the Canaries defence from inside his own half before thumping the ball past Tim Krul to break the deadlock at Carrow Road.

Ollie Watkins sidefooted home Carney Chukwuemeka's low delivery to complete the scoring and deepen Norwich's relegation fears.

"I've been watching clips of the gaffer," Ramsey told BT Sport. "He was one of the best goalscoring midfielders and that's what I want to be.

"I saw Ollie [Watkins] knock it off, there was no-one there, so I thought 'why not?'"