Premier League news and analysis as Covid outbreak threatens fixtures

The Daily Mail report that the spike in Premier League cases has raised fears that the league may have to shut down while the Omicron variant spreads.
"The clubs' worries have been exacerbated by the slow pace of their vaccination programmes, which has left the majority of players facing a wait to receive the booster jab required to provide protection against Omicron, after studies showed that two jabs offer little immunity," writes Matt Hughes in the paper.
What does the Premier League say?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A Premier League statement on Monday said the frequency of lateral flow and PCR tests for players and staff would increase.
"We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance," they said.
Coming up
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The outbreak comes just as the Premier League begins its busiest period of the season.
There are fixtures on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty GettyCopyright: Getty
Post update
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail report that the spike in Premier League cases has raised fears that the league may have to shut down while the Omicron variant spreads.
"The clubs' worries have been exacerbated by the slow pace of their vaccination programmes, which has left the majority of players facing a wait to receive the booster jab required to provide protection against Omicron, after studies showed that two jabs offer little immunity," writes Matt Hughes in the paper.
What does the Premier League say?
A Premier League statement on Monday said the frequency of lateral flow and PCR tests for players and staff would increase.
"We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance," they said.
Coming up
The outbreak comes just as the Premier League begins its busiest period of the season.
There are fixtures on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.
Check who your team have got coming up over here.
Norwich v Villa still on despite cases
Norwich host Aston Villa tonight in a potentially key match in the Canaries fight against relegation. But both teams have been caught up in the recent outbreak.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard confirmed "a couple of staff members and a couple of players" have tested positive but insisted the "vast majority" were negative.
He said Tuesday's game against Norwich is not in doubt and Canaries boss Dean Smith said one of his players was isolating but the rest of the squad had tested negative on Sunday
Which clubs have Covid cases?
Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases among their staff and players.
And two of those teams meet tonight...
The numbers
Forty-two Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.
It is the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.
The latest report of 42 results is an increase of 30 on the 12 positives reported from 3,154 tests from 29 November - 5 December.
Brighton v Tottenham called off
Brighton and Tottenham's meeting on Sunday was postponed because of an outbreak in the Spurs camp. That was the first sign of a surge of cases in the Premier League.
Brentford - Man Utd postponed
Manchester United and manager Ralf Rangnick should be in the midst of their preparations for a tricky evening trip to Brentford.
Instead their match against the Bees has been called off and their Carrington training ground shut after an outbreak of Covid-19 among their squad.
And the problem isn't restricted to one club....