Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy. England last lifted the trophy back in 2017, while Northern Ireland were winners in the 2018-19 season. The tournament is returning after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Results so far
Scotland have won one and lost one, while Wales lost their only game to Northern Ireland, their sole win in three matches.
England kicked off their tournament with a victory, while the Republic of Ireland also remain unbeaten.
3 March- Scotland 3-2 Northern Ireland
10 March- Northern Ireland 3-0 Wales
17 March- Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland
25 March- Northern Ireland 1-2 England
31 March- Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
Quiz: Name the players who have made it after playing for England U18s schools
Among the players who have represented England in this tournament and then gone onto bigger things are:
- A former midfielder who won the Premier League title at Blackburn
- A much-travelled forward who scored Blackpool's first ever Premier League goal
- A former Norwich defender who went on to play international football for Scotland before becoming a manager
Think you can name those three and seven others?
Have a go.
Post update
BBC iPlayer
All 10 games in the 2022 Centenary Shield will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Coverage will be available worldwide.
Each match will also be available to catch up on for 30 days too.
When is each game?
1 April- England v Scotland (18:50-21:00)
7 April- Scotland v Wales (18:50-21:00)
8 April- England v Republic of Ireland (18:50-21:00)
14 April- Wales v England (18:50-21:00)
21 April- Wales v Republic of Ireland (18:50-21:00)
