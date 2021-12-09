Champions League reaction - youthful Man Utd held; Chelsea also draw

If Barcelona's exit was the biggest story of the night, the best was possibly at Old Trafford as former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage got to commentate on the moment his son Charlie did something he wasn't fortunate enough to do in his career - play for Manchester United.
Robbie, 47, was a member of United's Class of '92, who won the FA Youth Cup that year, but didn't follow the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville into the first team.
However, 18-year-old Charlie came on for Juan Mata in the 89th minute to make his first-team debut against Young Boys in front of a 73,156 crowd.
'A resignation from football elite' says Spanish media
Spanish newspaper AS called it Barcelona's "resignation from the football elite" as their dramatic decline culminated in a generational event - being knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas.
Barca's defeat at Bayern Munich, who had nothing to play for having won the group already, saw them finish third, behind Benfica.
Midfielder Sergio Busquets, speaking to DAZN, said: "We feel very bad right now. We're in a tough, difficult situation. We got ourselves into this mess and it hurts a lot."
The last time they were not in the Champions League knockout stages was 2003-04 and the last time they failed to qualify from a Champions League group was 2000, when Leeds finished above them. Barca have won the tournament four times since then.
Barca face Europa League play-off after Bayern defeat
Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona
But arguably the biggest story of the night was five-time European champions Barcelona losing at Bayern Munich to miss out on the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in 17 years.
Barca have not been absent from the last 16 since 2003-04, when they did not qualify for the competition at all.
This exit continues a miserable campaign for the Spanish giants after financial issues forced them to let club legend Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer and then join Paris St-Germain in the summer.
Barca needed to match Benfica's result to advance, but the Portuguese side won 2-0 at home to Dynamo Kyiv, leaving Xavi's men third and facing a Europa League knockout round play-off.
Ozdoev scored a stunning half-volley from the edge of the box after Chelsea had come from behind to lead 3-2 on 85 minutes.
Timo Werner scored in both halves and also set up Romelu Lukaku after Zenit had come from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.
But Ozdoev's strike meant Chelsea finish behind Juventus, who beat Malmo.
Man Utd's young boys held by Young Boys
Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys
It was young boys against Young Boys at Old Trafford as, with Manchester United having already secured qualification group winners, interim boss Ralf Rangnick gave all 11 players who started the Premier League win over Crystal Palace a night off.
Several players came in for their first-team debut for United, including Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage (the first two are pictured with Mason Greenwood above).
And it was fellow academy product Greenwood who gave United the lead with a spectacular ninth-minute volley before the Swiss visitors levelled through Fabian Rieder just before half-time.
Good morning...
And welcome to today’s live football page, where we’ll begin
by taking a look back at the conclusion (almost) of this season’s Champions
League group stage.
We say almost as Atalanta’s home game with Villarreal has been postponed
until later today (18:00 GMT) due to snow, and both can still qualify with Manchester United, who finished their group campaign with a draw
against Young Boys.
Chelsea
also drew while Barcelona were knocked out, failing to reach the knockout
stages for the first time in donkey's years.
'Tuchel fury as Blues lose top spot'
Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea
The Mail also leads on the Tottenham game being called off and mentions manager Thomas Tuchel's "fury" as his Chelsea side missed out on securing top spot in their Champions League group.
We are a bit scared - Conte on Tottenham's Covid-19 outbreak
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Premier League match with Brighton on Sunday is believed to be under review and the club said that they closed their first-team training centre on Wednesday.
Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Spurs manager Antonio Conte said: "Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens.
"Every day, we are having more positives. This is not a good situation."
Covid-19 cases force Spurs game to be called off
Now let's start looking at today's papers, which include news of Tottenham's Europa Conference League match against Rennes being called off after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the London club.
Savage commentates on son's Man Utd debut
Man Utd 1-1 Young Boys
Werner scores double in Blues draw
Zenit St Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea
Chelsea took an early lead against Zenit St Petersburg before a dramatic equaliser from substitute Magomed Ozdoev four minutes into added time meant holders Chelsea failed to top their group.
