Champions League reaction - youthful Man Utd held; Chelsea also draw

Tottenham's Premier League match with Brighton on Sunday is believed to be under review and the club said that they closed their first-team training centre on Wednesday.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Spurs manager Antonio Conte said: "Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens.

"Every day, we are having more positives. This is not a good situation."