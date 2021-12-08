Champions League reaction: Liverpool beat Milan, Man City lose at Leipzig

When the draw for Champions League Group B was made, it was regarded as one of the toughest sections as Liverpool faced Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. Instead, they made a mockery of suggestions this could be a tight squeeze by ending with an astonishing 11-point advantage over second-placed Atletico, who beat Porto to go through with them.

Liverpool are now so well-oiled a machine that Klopp could change the face of his team to such an extent after Saturday's win at Wolves and still put out a side that looked dangerous, well-organised and far too good for one of European football's biggest names.

They will enter the last 16 as one of the most feared teams in the tournament, with their biggest threats appearing to come from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City, along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Klopp and his players, however, will progress with real confidence that they can once again make it into the latter stages of the Champions League after this latest show of strength.