Champions League reaction: Liverpool beat Milan, Man City lose at Leipzig

When the draw for Champions League Group B was made, it was regarded as one of the toughest sections as Liverpool faced Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. Instead, they made a mockery of suggestions this could be a tight squeeze by ending with an astonishing 11-point advantage over second-placed Atletico, who beat Porto to go through with them.
Liverpool are now so well-oiled a machine that Klopp could change the face of his team to such an extent after Saturday's win at Wolves and still put out a side that looked dangerous, well-organised and far too good for one of European football's biggest names.
They will enter the last 16 as one of the most feared teams in the tournament, with their biggest threats appearing to come from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City, along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Klopp and his players, however, will progress with real confidence that they can once again make it into the latter stages of the Champions League after this latest show of strength.
Reds complete perfect record
AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Let's begin in Milan, where Liverpool made a little bit of Champions League history.
Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-1 to become the first English side to win all six Champions League group games.
Klopp made eight changes with qualification for the last 16 already assured as group winners, while the Serie A leaders went in search of the win they hoped would secure their own passage into the next phase.
Milan's hopes rose on the half-hour when England defender Fikayo Tomori scored from close range.
Mohamed Salah's 20th goal of the season levelled before half-time, before Divock Origi struck the winner 10 minutes into the second half - his first Champions League goal since the 2019 final.
Tuesday's results
Group A
Group A
Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Club Bruges
RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City
Group B
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid
AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Group C
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas
Group D
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Good morning
If you have just woken up, welcome. If you have been up all night watching the cricket, I salute your stamina (and optimism).
Anyway, back to football.
It was six of the best for Liverpool on Tuesday as they made a bit of history with victory in Milan.
No such joy for Manchester City in Leipzig, though they were already assured of their place in the knockout stage.
Stand by for all the reaction from Tuesday's matches, plus a look ahead to Wednesday's games and updates from two Europa League news conferences.
Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Club Bruges
RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City
Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid
AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Ajax 4-2 Sporting Lisbon
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Super Salah
AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
It was a historic evening for the prolific Mohamed Salah, who became the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush to score 20 goals in five successive seasons.
He has also scored the most goals for the club in the group stage of a European competition with seven.
The Egyptian is in the form of his life right now. Liverpool will no doubt be desperate to get that new contract sorted.
Liverpool a 'well-oiled machine'
AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
