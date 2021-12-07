Premier League reaction - Everton fight back to beat Arsenal

Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray has started all 15 league games for Everton since returning to the Premier League in the summer having spent most of last season with Bayer Leverkusen.
The 25-year-old already has five goals - he scored 13 in 169 games for Leicester - and said after Monday's game that he’s playing the best football
of his career, although he did add that up until his stoppage-time winner he hadn’t done very much against Arsenal.
The Spaniard oversaw a welcome win against Arsenal, which ended a run of eight games without a win.
Brands said his exit as director of football came after a "clear difference in the vision" of the club.
Asked if it would give Benitez more control on transfers, the Everton boss said: "You can say it in this way."
He added: "I was working for years with a director of football. It is not an issue. Now we have to think about the future and we have a situation where we must take responsibility.
"The club has changed managers in the past and now they want to do something long term with a clear idea of what we want to achieve. With my experience and the people we have in the club I think we can guide things in the direction that will hopefully be the right one."
Boss Benitez pleased with 'perfect' Toffees
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Everton
Late Gray winner secures first Toffees win since September
After being thumped 4-1 by Liverpool and director of football Marcel Brands leaving the club, Rafael Benitez's team responded with a much-improved display that showed the character and resilience fans were looking for.
Richarlison had brought Everton level with 11 minutes of normal time remaining after Martin Odegaard scored the game's opener from Kieran Tierney's cross in first-half stoppage time.
That the winner came after Richarlison had also had two goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee before getting the equaliser will only have added to the home fans' delight.
The scenes at the final whistle were a complete turnaround from last Wednesday, when the mood turned ugly after a 4-1 defeat by their city rivals.
Where did that come from?!
Good morning and welcome to today's live football page, which will feature the latest Champions League news conferences from 13:00 GMT.
But first we're going to look back on a surprise result in Monday's Premier League football.
Given the run they've been on, even the most ardent Everton fan wouldn't have expected their side to mount a late fightback against Arsenal but that they did to claim their first win in nine games - stretching back to September.
'Match of the Gray'
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Arteta disappointed with 'inconsistent' Gunners
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Arsenal
Benitez confident about future with more control
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport at Goodison Park
