Weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed his "brave" Rangers side after their draw against Lyon in France. Scott Wright was on the scoresheet for Rangers as he looks to kick-on and find more consistent form and playing time at the Ibrox side.
"I'm very happy with the message we showed," Van Bronckhorst said.
"It's only my fifth game in charge; I'm happy they're picking up my style of play. We played our possession game from the back and many times we had the right solutions."
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
'We were very brave' - van Bronckhorst
Lyon 1-1 Rangers
Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed his "brave" Rangers side after their draw against Lyon in France. Scott Wright was on the scoresheet for Rangers as he looks to kick-on and find more consistent form and playing time at the Ibrox side.
"I'm very happy with the message we showed," Van Bronckhorst said.
"It's only my fifth game in charge; I'm happy they're picking up my style of play. We played our possession game from the back and many times we had the right solutions."
Read the full match report below ⤵️
Hello and welcome!
Join us for Europa League reaction & this weekend's Scottish Premiership build-up.
Stick with us 👋