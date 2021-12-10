Weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hailed his "brave" Rangers side after their draw against Lyon in France. Scott Wright was on the scoresheet for Rangers as he looks to kick-on and find more consistent form and playing time at the Ibrox side.

"I'm very happy with the message we showed," Van Bronckhorst said.

"It's only my fifth game in charge; I'm happy they're picking up my style of play. We played our possession game from the back and many times we had the right solutions."

