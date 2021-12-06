Premier League reaction

Moving across the Pennines to Elland Road now as Leeds and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw.

The game marked the return from injury for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford who scored a stoppage-time leveller off the bench.

Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in three league games for the Bees.

Despite Bamford's return Leeds' injury issues continued, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, on his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring.