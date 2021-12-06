Premier League reaction

The game marked the return from injury for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford who scored a stoppage-time leveller off the bench.
Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in three league games for the Bees.
Despite Bamford's return Leeds' injury issues continued, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.
Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, on his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ralf meets Man Utd fans
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It was getting on for two hours after the final whistle that new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick left Old Trafford last night.
As usual, there were plenty of fans still around waiting for autographs and trying to get selfies.
There were too many for Rangnick to oblige everyone but he spent a lot of time fulfilling requests.
The 63-year-old comes across as a very personable figure. And he is obviously quite hard working. He said he would be back at United's Carrington training ground at 9am this morning.
'Clear difference' in vision and direction of club
In a statement of his own Marcel Brands said the decision to leave Everton was the "most difficult" of his career and revealed there was a "clear difference" between himself and the board over their vision for the club.
"This decision has taken some time and some consideration and was one of the most difficult I have faced in my career," said the Dutchman.
"The board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club and, with that in mind, the decision was taken."
Owner Farhad Moshiri gave his full backing to manager Rafa Benitez after last week's Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool, Everton's sixth defeat from their last seven games.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Brands leaves Everton
Everton have confirmed that Marcel Brands has stepped down as the club's director of football.
News first emerged on Sunday afternoon that the Dutchman was on the brink of leaving Goodison Park, with confirmation arriving via a statement late on Sunday evening.
Brands, 59, joined Everton from PSV Eindhoven in May 2018 after earning a reputation as one of European football's shrewdest operators.
However, he has been criticised for his part in the club's flawed transfer policy which has seen the club spend around £300m during his reign with little return.
"A strategic review of the football structure will now take place which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long-term," read a club statement.
"In the meantime, the owner and board of directors will continue to provide our manager, Rafa Benitez, with their full support."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Rangnick a calming presence after crisis situation'
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
In his early days as Manchester United's interim manager, when eight games in 30 days make it virtually impossible to start implementing some of his more complex ideas, Ralf Rangnick has made getting control in matches the priority.
It was ironic, therefore, that a player who is the epitome of haphazard play should secure three points on the German's debut in the Old Trafford dugout.
Fred is a harum-scarum kind of player, someone who, to the untrained observer, tends to dash about with no obvious purpose.
Yet Michael Carrick, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did before him, showered Fred in praise last week and, realistically, if Rangnick is to make any significant progress between now and the end of the season, the midfielder will be a major factor.
A more energetic United display looked like going unrewarded against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit until midfielder Fred struck first-time from Mason Greenwood's lay-off to send a superb 20-yard effort curling over Vicente Guaita and into the top corner for the winner.
It was only Fred's second goal of the season - and it was the first time since the middle of September that United have recorded back-to-back league wins.
The victory meant that Rangnick emulated three of United's other four new managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 by winning his first match at the helm, with Louis van Gaal the only man to fail.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The results
Let's start with the formalities and a check on the weekend's results.
Saturday
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
Watford 1-3 Man City
Sunday
Leeds 2-2 Brentford
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Good morning
There was a change at the top as the Premier League once again delivered a dramatic and eventful weekend of action.
Chelsea's defeat at West Ham meant Man City could rise to the summit, while Liverpool left it (very) late at Wolves to move up to second. There was also a new era at Old Trafford, a belated first win for Newcastle, last-gasp drama at Leeds and a rocket of a strike at Tottenham.
Stand by for all the reaction and analysis, plus a look ahead to Monday night's game between Arsenal and Everton.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
-
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley
-
Southampton 1-1 Brighton
-
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
-
Watford 1-3 Man City
-
Leeds 2-2 Brentford
-
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
-
Tottenham 3-0 Norwich
-
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Bamford rescues Leeds against Brentford
Leeds 2-2 Brentford
Moving across the Pennines to Elland Road now as Leeds and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw.
The game marked the return from injury for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford who scored a stoppage-time leveller off the bench.
Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in three league games for the Bees.
Despite Bamford's return Leeds' injury issues continued, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.
Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, on his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring.
Ralf meets Man Utd fans
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It was getting on for two hours after the final whistle that new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick left Old Trafford last night.
As usual, there were plenty of fans still around waiting for autographs and trying to get selfies.
There were too many for Rangnick to oblige everyone but he spent a lot of time fulfilling requests.
The 63-year-old comes across as a very personable figure. And he is obviously quite hard working. He said he would be back at United's Carrington training ground at 9am this morning.
'Clear difference' in vision and direction of club
In a statement of his own Marcel Brands said the decision to leave Everton was the "most difficult" of his career and revealed there was a "clear difference" between himself and the board over their vision for the club.
"This decision has taken some time and some consideration and was one of the most difficult I have faced in my career," said the Dutchman.
"The board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club and, with that in mind, the decision was taken."
Owner Farhad Moshiri gave his full backing to manager Rafa Benitez after last week's Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool, Everton's sixth defeat from their last seven games.
Brands leaves Everton
Everton have confirmed that Marcel Brands has stepped down as the club's director of football.
News first emerged on Sunday afternoon that the Dutchman was on the brink of leaving Goodison Park, with confirmation arriving via a statement late on Sunday evening.
Brands, 59, joined Everton from PSV Eindhoven in May 2018 after earning a reputation as one of European football's shrewdest operators.
However, he has been criticised for his part in the club's flawed transfer policy which has seen the club spend around £300m during his reign with little return.
"A strategic review of the football structure will now take place which will inform the best model for the club to proceed with in the long-term," read a club statement.
"In the meantime, the owner and board of directors will continue to provide our manager, Rafa Benitez, with their full support."
'Rangnick a calming presence after crisis situation'
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
In his early days as Manchester United's interim manager, when eight games in 30 days make it virtually impossible to start implementing some of his more complex ideas, Ralf Rangnick has made getting control in matches the priority.
It was ironic, therefore, that a player who is the epitome of haphazard play should secure three points on the German's debut in the Old Trafford dugout.
Fred is a harum-scarum kind of player, someone who, to the untrained observer, tends to dash about with no obvious purpose.
Yet Michael Carrick, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did before him, showered Fred in praise last week and, realistically, if Rangnick is to make any significant progress between now and the end of the season, the midfielder will be a major factor.
Read the rest of Simon's analysis from Old Trafford.
Rangnick 'very happy' with performance
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Ralf Rangnick was understandably a happy man after beginning his Old Trafford tenure with a victory.
Rangnick opens with a win
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace
Let's start at Old Trafford, where the Ralf Rangnick era opened with a battling 1-0 victory for Manchester United against Crystal Palace.
A more energetic United display looked like going unrewarded against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit until midfielder Fred struck first-time from Mason Greenwood's lay-off to send a superb 20-yard effort curling over Vicente Guaita and into the top corner for the winner.
It was only Fred's second goal of the season - and it was the first time since the middle of September that United have recorded back-to-back league wins.
The victory meant that Rangnick emulated three of United's other four new managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 by winning his first match at the helm, with Louis van Gaal the only man to fail.
The results
Let's start with the formalities and a check on the weekend's results.
Saturday
Sunday
Good morning
There was a change at the top as the Premier League once again delivered a dramatic and eventful weekend of action.
Chelsea's defeat at West Ham meant Man City could rise to the summit, while Liverpool left it (very) late at Wolves to move up to second. There was also a new era at Old Trafford, a belated first win for Newcastle, last-gasp drama at Leeds and a rocket of a strike at Tottenham.
Stand by for all the reaction and analysis, plus a look ahead to Monday night's game between Arsenal and Everton.
Let's do this!