Premier League reaction as top three win

Mike Henson

  1. 'Benitez nightmare'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  2. Thursday's back pages

    Mohammad Salah and Virgil van Dijk
    Not top of the league, but definitely top of the page.

    Liverpool's 4-1 win over Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby dominates the newsstands this morning.

    Let's take a look, shall we?

  3. Chalobah a doubt for West Ham game

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is one of those nursing a knock this morning. The 22-year-old limped off with an apparent hamstring problem.

    "The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today," said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

    "It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30 GMT."

    That next game is against London rivals West Ham and N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were among those missing the win over Watford through injury.

  4. Seven yellows and plenty of bruises

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Watford v Chelsea
    In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.

    But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.

    Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford had twice gone close.

    With title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both victorious, Chelsea would have slipped to third had they drawn - but Hakim Ziyech ensured they still lead the way.

    Ziyech's strike after coming on for the injured Trevoh Chalobah condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.

    However, there were positives in defeat for Ranieri who, after last month's win over Manchester United, saw another spirited home performance from his players.

    All the latest news on Watford

    All the latest news on Chelsea

  5. 'We are to blame'

    Watford 1-2 Chelsea

    Hasmin Ziyech
    Let's start at the top.

    Chelsea laboured to a 2-1 win over Watford, thankful for Hakim Ziyech's 72nd minute winner.

    Boss Thomas Tuchel didn't spare his side afterwards.

    "We were not ready for this game," he said.

    "We are to blame. We never found the right attitude. We were very lucky to escape with the win."

    Video caption: Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Chelsea were very 'lucky' to get a win against Watford - Tuchel
  6. Top three keep up the pace

    Top five
    Copyright: BBC

    It's a marathon, not a sprint they say.

    But the top three show no signs of slowing down in the chase for the Premier League title.

    Leaders Chelsea and their two closest challengers - holders Manchester City and 2019-2020 winners Liverpool - all won on a busy night of action.

