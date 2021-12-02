Premier League reaction as top three win

Not top of the league, but definitely top of the page. Liverpool's 4-1 win over Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby dominates the newsstands this morning. Let's take a look, shall we?
Live Reporting
Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter GettyCopyright: Getty Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
'Benitez nightmare'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Thursday's back pages
Not top of the league, but definitely top of the page.
Liverpool's 4-1 win over Everton in the 239th Merseyside derby dominates the newsstands this morning.
Let's take a look, shall we?
Chalobah a doubt for West Ham game
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah is one of those nursing a knock this morning. The 22-year-old limped off with an apparent hamstring problem.
"The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah. We got a lot of hits today," said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.
"It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30 GMT."
That next game is against London rivals West Ham and N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were among those missing the win over Watford through injury.
Seven yellows and plenty of bruises
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
In a bruising contest which featured seven yellow cards, Chelsea were a long way from their best.
But Thomas Tuchel's side found a way to secure a hard-fought three points and maintain their advantage at the summit.
Even before the game was stopped in the 12th minute, Watford had twice gone close.
With title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both victorious, Chelsea would have slipped to third had they drawn - but Hakim Ziyech ensured they still lead the way.
Ziyech's strike after coming on for the injured Trevoh Chalobah condemned Claudio Ranieri's side to a sixth defeat in eight league games.
However, there were positives in defeat for Ranieri who, after last month's win over Manchester United, saw another spirited home performance from his players.
All the latest news on Watford
All the latest news on Chelsea
'We are to blame'
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Let's start at the top.
Chelsea laboured to a 2-1 win over Watford, thankful for Hakim Ziyech's 72nd minute winner.
Boss Thomas Tuchel didn't spare his side afterwards.
"We were not ready for this game," he said.
"We are to blame. We never found the right attitude. We were very lucky to escape with the win."
Top three keep up the pace
It's a marathon, not a sprint they say.
But the top three show no signs of slowing down in the chase for the Premier League title.
Leaders Chelsea and their two closest challengers - holders Manchester City and 2019-2020 winners Liverpool - all won on a busy night of action.