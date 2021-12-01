Hibs v Rangers
Listen: Sportsound commentary of Hibs v Rangers

preview
Colin Moffat

  1. CLOSE!

    Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    Really, really messy defending from St Johnstone sees the ball break to Danny Mullen.

    But the Dundee man flashes his attempt wide. Saints need to wake up.

  2. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Rangers

    Positive signs at Easter Road...

    Borna Barisic blocks Martin Boyle's effort on the angle after a fantastic cross from Josh Campbell.

    Moments later and Ryan Kent flashes a shot just over the bar for Rangers.

  3. GREAT SAVE!

    Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    Zander Clark needs to be alert to deny Danny Mullen and Dundee a second.

    The striker glances a header but the St Johnstone keeper tips it over.

  4. Post update

    The action has now resumed at Easter Road and St Mirren Park.

  5. Post update

    Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    Up and running again at Dens Park and St Johnstone look like they are out with a bit more intent as Ali Crawford wins a corner.

    The set piece comes in and Chris Kane meets it, but his header is all wrong.

  6. Post update

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Livi boss David Martindale isn't messing about aftere his side's poor first half.

    He has made a double half-time change, with Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson off and Jack Hamilton and Andrew Shinnie on.

  7. Ouch!

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Funso Ojo takes a sore one straight from kick-off as Livi's Jackson Longridge catches him late on the ankle.

    It's a nasty one and Longridge is booked for his trouble.

  8. KICK-OFF

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    With the snow flakes continuing to flutter, we're back under way at Pittodrie. Quite a bit ahead of the rest, this one.

  9. Morelos misses the mark

    HT: Hibernian 0-0 Rangers

    Alfredo Morelos must have thought he was on for a ninth league goal against Hibs but the Rangers striker sent a free header wide of the target.

    The best chance of the game by a mile. A huge let-off for the home defence.

    Alfredo Morelos flashes a free header wide
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Alfredo Morelos flashes a free header wide
  10. 'Deserved lead for Dons'

    HT: Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

    Aberdeen take a deserved lead into the break at PIttodrie. The Dons have had all the possession, carried all the menace and attacking threat. Their only gripe will be that they haven't got more of an advantage to take into the second half, and they would have, had it not been for a Max Stryjek wonder save. David Martindale will be demanding more from his side in the second half.

  11. HALF-TIME - Hibernian 0-0 Rangers

    Not a great half of football in the match with top billing. Hibernian are going man-for-man and pressing Rangers in midfield, which is stifling the league leader's well.

    The visitors look better on the break and when they go direct, and they had the best chance, which Alfredo Morelos should have buried. It was a free header right in front of goal.

    Hibs are working hard to shut Rangers down, but have been pretty poor on the ball themselves. Let's hope for better after the break.

    Connor Goldson and Kevin Nisbet
    Copyright: SNS
  12. HALF-TIME St Mirren 0-0 Ross County

    It's been a lively affair in Paisley but no goals.

    Ross County started the better of the two sides and Saints goalkeeper Jak Alwick produced saves from Harry Paton, Blair Spittal and Dominic Samuel.

    But the home side finished the half the stronger and Eamonn Brophy has twice gone close.

    St Mirren's Alan Power tackles Ross County's Ross Callachan
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: St Mirren's Alan Power tackles Ross County's Ross Callachan
  13. CLOSE!

    Hibernian 0-0 Rangers

    What a miss!

    Joe Aribo picks out Alfredo Morelos right in front of goal, eight yards out, and he heads wide of Matt Macey's right-hand post. Huge chance.

    Where were the Hibs defenders?

  14. HALF-TIME Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    Dundee are on their way to leapfrogging their Tayside rivals St Johnstone.

    Danny Mullen's fine finish has the hosts 1-0 up after a fiercely-contested first half.

    Can Callum Davidson's men turn this one around?

    Danny Mullen & Paul McMullan
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Mullen, left, broke the deadlock on 39 minutes
  15. CLOSE!

    Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    Not far away at all from Charlie Adam.

    The Dundee skipper lines one up from range, but it sails just past the far post.

  16. Post update

    Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone

    The away side look to respond as Eetu Vertainen has a pop from the edge of the box.

    It's low, tame and into the hands of Adam Legzdins, however.

  17. HALF-TIME Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Aberdeen deservedly lead through Ryan Hedges' first Premiership goal of the campaign.

    Only Max Stryjek's heroics denied the Welshman a second, and Livi have been pretty dismal so far.

    Ryan Hedges fired the hosts ahead with his first goal of the season
    Copyright: sns
    Image caption: Ryan Hedges fired the hosts ahead with his first goal of the season
  18. Post update

    Abeerdeen 1-0 Livington

    Marley Watkins looks to double the hosts' lead as he bursts into the box, but his snap-shot lacks the power to trouble Max Stryjek.

    The Dons are playing some lovely one-touch football and not giving Livi a sniff.

  19. Post update

    Hibernian 0-0 Rangers

    Kevin Nisbet looks sharp tonight, and he flicks the ball away from Connor Goldson for the second time tonight. His pass for Martin Boyle is cut out, though.

    Hibs need to get more service to their front men. Far too many hopeful long ball from the home side so far.

  20. Post update

    St Mirren 0-0 Ross County

    Eamonn Brophy, almost on the penalty mark, should do so much better but knocks a weak shot at goal, but it's been an improved St Mirren performance in the last 10 minutes.

    Meanwhile, Ross County have to bring on Keith Watson as defender Alex Iacovitti pulls up.

