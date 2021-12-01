Listen: Sportsound commentary of Hibs v Rangers

Not a great half of football in the match with top billing. Hibernian are going man-for-man and pressing Rangers in midfield, which is stifling the league leader's well.

The visitors look better on the break and when they go direct, and they had the best chance, which Alfredo Morelos should have buried. It was a free header right in front of goal.

Hibs are working hard to shut Rangers down, but have been pretty poor on the ball themselves. Let's hope for better after the break.