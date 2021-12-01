Listen: Sportsound commentary of Hibs v Rangers

Really, really messy defending from St Johnstone sees the ball break to Danny Mullen.
But the Dundee man flashes his attempt wide. Saints need to wake up.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Positive signs at Easter Road...
Borna Barisic blocks Martin Boyle's effort on the angle after a fantastic cross from Josh Campbell.
Moments later and Ryan Kent flashes a shot just over the bar for Rangers.
GREAT SAVE!
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Zander Clark needs to be alert to deny Danny Mullen and Dundee a second.
The striker glances a header but the St Johnstone keeper tips it over.
Post update
The action has now resumed at Easter Road and St Mirren Park.
Post update
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Up and running again at Dens Park and St Johnstone look like they are out with a bit more intent as Ali Crawford wins a corner.
The set piece comes in and Chris Kane meets it, but his header is all wrong.
Post update
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Livi boss David Martindale isn't messing about aftere his side's poor first half.
He has made a double half-time change, with Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson off and Jack Hamilton and Andrew Shinnie on.
Ouch!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Funso Ojo takes a sore one straight from kick-off as Livi's Jackson Longridge catches him late on the ankle.
It's a nasty one and Longridge is booked for his trouble.
KICK-OFF
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
With the snow flakes continuing to flutter, we're back under way at Pittodrie. Quite a bit ahead of the rest, this one.
Morelos misses the mark
HT: Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Alfredo Morelos must have thought he was on for a ninth league goal against Hibs but the Rangers striker sent a free header wide of the target.
The best chance of the game by a mile. A huge let-off for the home defence.
'Deserved lead for Dons'
HT: Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland at Pittodrie
Aberdeen take a deserved lead into the break at PIttodrie. The Dons have had all the possession, carried all the menace and attacking threat. Their only gripe will be that they haven't got more of an advantage to take into the second half, and they would have, had it not been for a Max Stryjek wonder save. David Martindale will be demanding more from his side in the second half.
HALF-TIME - Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Not a great half of football in the match with top billing. Hibernian are going man-for-man and pressing Rangers in midfield, which is stifling the league leader's well.
The visitors look better on the break and when they go direct, and they had the best chance, which Alfredo Morelos should have buried. It was a free header right in front of goal.
Hibs are working hard to shut Rangers down, but have been pretty poor on the ball themselves. Let's hope for better after the break.
SNSCopyright: SNS
HALF-TIME St Mirren 0-0 Ross County
It's been a lively affair in Paisley but no goals.
Ross County started the better of the two sides and Saints goalkeeper Jak Alwick produced saves from Harry Paton, Blair Spittal and Dominic Samuel.
But the home side finished the half the stronger and Eamonn Brophy has twice gone close.
CLOSE!
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
What a miss!
Joe Aribo picks out Alfredo Morelos right in front of goal, eight yards out, and he heads wide of Matt Macey's right-hand post. Huge chance.
Where were the Hibs defenders?
HALF-TIME Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Dundee are on their way to leapfrogging their Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
Danny Mullen's fine finish has the hosts 1-0 up after a fiercely-contested first half.
Can Callum Davidson's men turn this one around?
CLOSE!
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
Not far away at all from Charlie Adam.
The Dundee skipper lines one up from range, but it sails just past the far post.
Post update
Dundee 1-0 St Johnstone
The away side look to respond as Eetu Vertainen has a pop from the edge of the box.
It's low, tame and into the hands of Adam Legzdins, however.
HALF-TIME Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Aberdeen deservedly lead through Ryan Hedges' first Premiership goal of the campaign.
Only Max Stryjek's heroics denied the Welshman a second, and Livi have been pretty dismal so far.
Post update
Abeerdeen 1-0 Livington
Marley Watkins looks to double the hosts' lead as he bursts into the box, but his snap-shot lacks the power to trouble Max Stryjek.
The Dons are playing some lovely one-touch football and not giving Livi a sniff.
Post update
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
Kevin Nisbet looks sharp tonight, and he flicks the ball away from Connor Goldson for the second time tonight. His pass for Martin Boyle is cut out, though.
Hibs need to get more service to their front men. Far too many hopeful long ball from the home side so far.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Ross County
Eamonn Brophy, almost on the penalty mark, should do so much better but knocks a weak shot at goal, but it's been an improved St Mirren performance in the last 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, Ross County have to bring on Keith Watson as defender Alex Iacovitti pulls up.
