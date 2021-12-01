Premier League reaction & England hit 20 past Latvia

Let's start at St James' Park where a thumping volley from Teemu Pukki earned Norwich a point against Newcastle, who remain winless in the Premier League.

The Magpies made an awful start when defender Ciaran Clark was sent off for hauling down Pukki as he was through on goal.

Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's side ahead from the spot after Billy Gilmour was adjudged by the video assistant referee to have blocked Federico Fernandez's header with his arm.

But Pukki's wonderful left-footed volley with 11 minutes left earned a draw for the Canaries.

The draw means Newcastle remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while Norwich climb above Burnley into 18th place - three points from safety.