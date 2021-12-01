Live

Premier League reaction & England hit 20 past Latvia

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Howe aware of Newcastle challenge

    Newcastle 1-1 Norwich

    A dose of realism from Eddie Howe as he acknowledges the tricky challenge lying ahead of Newcastle as they look to lift themselves away from danger.

    Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City: The challenge ahead is huge - Eddie Howe
  2. Pukki earns Canaries a point

    Newcastle 1-1 Norwich

    Let's start at St James' Park where a thumping volley from Teemu Pukki earned Norwich a point against Newcastle, who remain winless in the Premier League.

    The Magpies made an awful start when defender Ciaran Clark was sent off for hauling down Pukki as he was through on goal.

    Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe's side ahead from the spot after Billy Gilmour was adjudged by the video assistant referee to have blocked Federico Fernandez's header with his arm.

    But Pukki's wonderful left-footed volley with 11 minutes left earned a draw for the Canaries.

    The draw means Newcastle remain rooted to the bottom of the table, while Norwich climb above Burnley into 18th place - three points from safety.

    Teemu Pukki's goal against Newcastle
  3. Tuesday's results

    Let's get the formalities out of the way with a check of the results:

    Premier League

    • Newcastle 1-1 Norwich
    • Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace

    Women's World Cup qualifying

    • England 20-0 Latvia
    • Republic of Ireland 11-0 Georgia
    • Spain 8-0 Scotland
    • France 2-0 Wales
  4. Good morning

    Your bonus midweek dose of Premier League action has already delivered, with a red card, spectacular volley and last-minute penalty drama in Tuesday night's games.

    There were also records aplenty in England's 20-0 thrashing of Latvia in their Women's World Cup qualifier.

    Stand by for all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to Wednesday's Premier League action.

    We also have three manager news conferences to look forward to.

    Let's get stuck in!

