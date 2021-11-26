Europa reaction & Premier League news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

If Antonio Conte was under any illusion about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday's loss laid it bare.

"I did not like what happened tonight," said Conte. "I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation.

"I am happy to stay here but at the same time I must be honest and tell you we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad. We are Tottenham and in this moment there is an important gap [to the top teams in England].

"If someone thinks that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician... But the only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time.

"It is not simple because, in this moment for sure, the level of Tottenham is not so high.

"The situation now is starting to be very clear in my mind. I like to win and I play to win in every competition. This must be the same for my players.

"This road could be one metre or 100m. I am not scared, I am ready to go and do this path. But at the same time I want to be very honest - we have to work a lot and improve in many, many aspects.

"The club is outstanding outside - to create a stadium - but now we start from behind. I have found players that want to work and have great commitment, but sometimes it is not enough.

"We need time, but we have to do better in everything, everything, everything."