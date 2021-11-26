Europa reaction & Premier League news conferences

We'll have more European action in a little while, but Thomas Frank is set to face the media from 8am. Updates incoming.
Rodgers 'pleased' with Leicester victory
Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw
BT Sport
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "We filled the ground, atmosphere was amazing, the supporters played a huge part - returning to our football, pressing and intense counter-pressing.
"It was a very good performance, in particular first half. If we found a more subtle pass we could have had more goals, but overall good. We were much better, more solid defensively, the concentration in the game was good.
"Overall, we scored very good goals and I am very pleased for the team."
Foxes top Group D after comfortable win
Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw
Leicester City saw off Legia Warsaw to leap to the top of Group C and put themselves in pole position to reach the Europa League knockout stage with one game remaining.
The Foxes, who began the day bottom of the group, had the job done by the break at King Power Stadium, leading 3-1 after an open and entertaining first half.
Patson Daka and James Maddison put the hosts in charge before Filip Mladenovic responded after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli's penalty.
Wilfred Ndidi then headed in from a corner to re-establish the home side's advantage before a goalless second half.
If Antonio Conte was under any illusion about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday's loss laid it bare.
"I did not like what happened tonight," said Conte. "I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation.
"I am happy to stay here but at the same time I must be honest and tell you we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad. We are Tottenham and in this moment there is an important gap [to the top teams in England].
"If someone thinks that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician... But the only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time.
"It is not simple because, in this moment for sure, the level of Tottenham is not so high.
"The situation now is starting to be very clear in my mind. I like to win and I play to win in every competition. This must be the same for my players.
"This road could be one metre or 100m. I am not scared, I am ready to go and do this path. But at the same time I want to be very honest - we have to work a lot and improve in many, many aspects.
"The club is outstanding outside - to create a stadium - but now we start from behind. I have found players that want to work and have great commitment, but sometimes it is not enough.
"We need time, but we have to do better in everything, everything, everything."
European action
Right then, lets take a deep dive into what happened last night.
What can Man Utd expect from the German manager?
Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointedas interim Manchester United manager until the end of this season.
He will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who left the club this month, and after his initial six-month spell in charge, the German will take on a consultancy role with the club for two further years.
But what attracted United to Rangnick and vice versa? What kind of manager is he? Is he likely to be a success and what will his role beyond this season entail?
And what will his appointment mean for Cristiano Ronaldo?
To answer these questions, the BBC spoke to St. Louis SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim, former Leicester defender Christian Fuchs - who played under him at Schalke - and European football journalists Raphael Honigstein, Guillem Balague and Julien Laurens.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Lorraine McKenna
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images i SportCopyright: i Sport Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express MetroCopyright: Metro Mirror SportCopyright: Mirror Sport Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
Thomas Frank news conference
Brentford v Everton (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Brentford
We'll have more European action in a little while, but Thomas Frank is set to face the media from 8am. Updates incoming.
Rodgers 'pleased' with Leicester victory
Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw
BT Sport
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "We filled the ground, atmosphere was amazing, the supporters played a huge part - returning to our football, pressing and intense counter-pressing.
"It was a very good performance, in particular first half. If we found a more subtle pass we could have had more goals, but overall good. We were much better, more solid defensively, the concentration in the game was good.
"Overall, we scored very good goals and I am very pleased for the team."
Foxes top Group D after comfortable win
Leicester 3-1 Legia Warsaw
Leicester City saw off Legia Warsaw to leap to the top of Group C and put themselves in pole position to reach the Europa League knockout stage with one game remaining.
The Foxes, who began the day bottom of the group, had the job done by the break at King Power Stadium, leading 3-1 after an open and entertaining first half.
Patson Daka and James Maddison put the hosts in charge before Filip Mladenovic responded after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli's penalty.
Wilfred Ndidi then headed in from a corner to re-establish the home side's advantage before a goalless second half.
Read the full report here.
'We need to work a lot to improve' - Conte
NS Mura 2-1 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
If Antonio Conte was under any illusion about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday's loss laid it bare.
"I did not like what happened tonight," said Conte. "I must be honest and tell you that after three-and-a-half weeks, I am starting to understand the situation.
"I am happy to stay here but at the same time I must be honest and tell you we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad. We are Tottenham and in this moment there is an important gap [to the top teams in England].
"If someone thinks that a new coach arrives and Conte won in the past and then I am a magician... But the only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football. But we have to understand that we need time.
"It is not simple because, in this moment for sure, the level of Tottenham is not so high.
"The situation now is starting to be very clear in my mind. I like to win and I play to win in every competition. This must be the same for my players.
"This road could be one metre or 100m. I am not scared, I am ready to go and do this path. But at the same time I want to be very honest - we have to work a lot and improve in many, many aspects.
"The club is outstanding outside - to create a stadium - but now we start from behind. I have found players that want to work and have great commitment, but sometimes it is not enough.
"We need time, but we have to do better in everything, everything, everything."
European action
Right then, lets take a deep dive into what happened last night.
What can Man Utd expect from the German manager?
Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointedas interim Manchester United manager until the end of this season.
He will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who left the club this month, and after his initial six-month spell in charge, the German will take on a consultancy role with the club for two further years.
But what attracted United to Rangnick and vice versa? What kind of manager is he? Is he likely to be a success and what will his role beyond this season entail?
And what will his appointment mean for Cristiano Ronaldo?
To answer these questions, the BBC spoke to St. Louis SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, who worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim, former Leicester defender Christian Fuchs - who played under him at Schalke - and European football journalists Raphael Honigstein, Guillem Balague and Julien Laurens.
Read on below.
Rangnick set for Old Trafford
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract.
The 63-year-old German is poised to join United but will not be in charge this weekend against Chelsea while he waits for his work permit.
United have agreed terms with Rangnick, but not with Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is the head of sports and development.
It comes after United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday following a trophyless three-year spell as boss.
Read more here.
'Dier straits'
Friday's back pages
i Newspaper
The i Paper say Rangnick's longer term aim is a seat in the boardroom, where he has worked at RB Leipzig as a director.
'Ralph takes the wheel'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
Another Rangnick lead, this time from The Express.
'What a nightmura!'
Metro
Alongside Ralf Rangnick on the back pages is Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Slovenian side NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.
Metro Sport decided it was a 'nightmura' for Spurs in Group G.
'You Rang?'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Mirror Sport thinking exactly the same as the Star Sport for their headline...
'You Rang?'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
Star Sport take a rather clever angle on the same story...
'United turn to Rangnick'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph, like a few this morning, are leading on the mounting speculation linking Ralf Rangcick with the interim manager's job at Manchester United...
The morning papers...
Friday's back pages
Lets kick off with a look at the back pages, shall we?
Good morning
All in all, a great week for British clubs in Europe.
Leicester, West Ham and Rangers all won last night in the Europa League, but Celtic, and Tottenham, who were in Europa Conference League action, both suffered defeat.
We'll bring you all the reaction to those games, plus it is a busy day of Premier League news conferences. Grab a coffee and join us.