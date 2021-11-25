Champions League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Manchester City came back from behind to beat Paris St-Germain and secure qualification for the Champions League last 16 - doing so as Group A winners.
City's outstanding display reaped the reward it deserved, as they showed character as well as class after Kylian Mbappe swept PSG into a 50th-minute lead.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, heavily linked with Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, was left disappointed as City hit back in style to turn the game around.
Raheem Sterling's recent good run continued as he turned home Kyle Walker's far post touch to equalise after 63 minutes. Then substitute Gabriel Jesus was the beneficiary of an exquisite lay-off from Bernardo Silva to beat PSG keeper Kaylor Navas from close range 13 minutes later.
Let's take a look at the morning headlines, shall we?
Good morning
You'll be happy waking up as a Man City or Liverpool fan!
It was another night of pulsating Champions League football and we'll bring you all the reaction from the Etihad Stadium, Anfield and beyond. Plus, we'll look ahead to the Europa League and Conference League games, with Leicester, West Ham and Spurs on show tonight.
There is no rest, as we have four Premier League news conferences to bring you, starting with Arsenal this morning.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images MirrorCopyright: Mirror TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express GuardianCopyright: Guardian MetroCopyright: Metro MailCopyright: Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
City win star-studded clash at Etihad
Man City 2-1 PSG
Manchester City came back from behind to beat Paris St-Germain and secure qualification for the Champions League last 16 - doing so as Group A winners.
City's outstanding display reaped the reward it deserved, as they showed character as well as class after Kylian Mbappe swept PSG into a 50th-minute lead.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, heavily linked with Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, was left disappointed as City hit back in style to turn the game around.
Raheem Sterling's recent good run continued as he turned home Kyle Walker's far post touch to equalise after 63 minutes. Then substitute Gabriel Jesus was the beneficiary of an exquisite lay-off from Bernardo Silva to beat PSG keeper Kaylor Navas from close range 13 minutes later.
Read the full report here.
The state of play
All four English clubs are through to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare after another entertaining week of action.
In total, 11 teams are through with five spots in the last 16 still up for grabs.
One big name is already out and others could follow in the final round of matches.
In the Europa League, West Ham, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers are competing.
Here is the state of play.
'Poch splice'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Rangnick and Favre on United list'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Shove thy neighbour'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Poch put on hold'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'City slickers'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'Gift of the Gab'
Thursday's back pages
Metro
'Jesus the saviour'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Thursday's back pages
Thursday's back pages
Let's take a look at the morning headlines, shall we?
Good morning
You'll be happy waking up as a Man City or Liverpool fan!
It was another night of pulsating Champions League football and we'll bring you all the reaction from the Etihad Stadium, Anfield and beyond. Plus, we'll look ahead to the Europa League and Conference League games, with Leicester, West Ham and Spurs on show tonight.
There is no rest, as we have four Premier League news conferences to bring you, starting with Arsenal this morning.
Grab a coffee and settle in.