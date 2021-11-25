Champions League reaction & Premier League news conferences

Manchester City came back from behind to beat Paris St-Germain and secure qualification for the Champions League last 16 - doing so as Group A winners.

City's outstanding display reaped the reward it deserved, as they showed character as well as class after Kylian Mbappe swept PSG into a 50th-minute lead.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, heavily linked with Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, was left disappointed as City hit back in style to turn the game around.

Raheem Sterling's recent good run continued as he turned home Kyle Walker's far post touch to equalise after 63 minutes. Then substitute Gabriel Jesus was the beneficiary of an exquisite lay-off from Bernardo Silva to beat PSG keeper Kaylor Navas from close range 13 minutes later.

