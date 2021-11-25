Live

Champions League reaction & Premier League news conferences

preview
831
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. City win star-studded clash at Etihad

    Man City 2-1 PSG

    Manchester City came back from behind to beat Paris St-Germain and secure qualification for the Champions League last 16 - doing so as Group A winners.

    City's outstanding display reaped the reward it deserved, as they showed character as well as class after Kylian Mbappe swept PSG into a 50th-minute lead.

    PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, heavily linked with Manchester United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, was left disappointed as City hit back in style to turn the game around.

    Raheem Sterling's recent good run continued as he turned home Kyle Walker's far post touch to equalise after 63 minutes. Then substitute Gabriel Jesus was the beneficiary of an exquisite lay-off from Bernardo Silva to beat PSG keeper Kaylor Navas from close range 13 minutes later.

    Read the full report here.

    Gabriel Jesus
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. The state of play

    All four English clubs are through to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare after another entertaining week of action.

    In total, 11 teams are through with five spots in the last 16 still up for grabs.

    One big name is already out and others could follow in the final round of matches.

    In the Europa League, West Ham, Leicester, Celtic and Rangers are competing.

    Here is the state of play.

    Guardiola and Pochettino
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Poch splice'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Rangnick and Favre on United list'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Shove thy neighbour'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Poch put on hold'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'City slickers'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Gift of the Gab'

    Thursday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Jesus the saviour'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Thursday's back pages

    Thursday's back pages

    Let's take a look at the morning headlines, shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Good morning

    You'll be happy waking up as a Man City or Liverpool fan!

    It was another night of pulsating Champions League football and we'll bring you all the reaction from the Etihad Stadium, Anfield and beyond. Plus, we'll look ahead to the Europa League and Conference League games, with Leicester, West Ham and Spurs on show tonight.

    There is no rest, as we have four Premier League news conferences to bring you, starting with Arsenal this morning.

    Grab a coffee and settle in.

    Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top