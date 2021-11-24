Live

Champions League reaction - Man Utd beat Villarreal, Chelsea thump Juve

preview
5,077
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, as we look at the reaction to Tuesday's Champions League games, which saw Manchester United and Chelsea enjoy some big wins.

    We'll also have the latest on Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester before their European games, plus build-up to the rest of this week's Champions League matches, which see Manchester City host Paris-St Germain and Liverpool welcome Porto later.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top