Van Bronckhorst confirmed as Rangers manager - reaction

Hang on. It has now been confirmed that the new manager won't be in place for Sunday's semi-final against Hibs at Hampden.
Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson tells RangersTV that Giovanni van Bronckhorst should be in attendance but he won't be in charge of the team.
"He won't be in the dugout at Hampden but we expect him to be at the game, in fact I'm sure he'll be at the game," he explains.
"He'll be with us very soon, I'll see him in Glasgow very soon and he'll be in the dugout very soon, albeit not on Sunday."
Who will Van Bronckhorst bring with him?
It is not clear yet what type or length of contract Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been given or if he will be in charge for Sunday's League semi-final against Hibernian since a working visa must be arranged first.
There's no official word on backroom staff yet either but the Daily Record reckon Roy Makaay is on his way.
Dick Advocaat, who signed fellow Dutchman Giovanni van
Bronckhorst for Rangers, was the club’s first foreign manager. Advocaat won
five trophies over a three-and-a-half spell, secured two Champions League group
stage appearances and guided the team to the last 16 of the Uefa Cup before moving
into a director of football role.
Frenchman Paul le Guen lasted half of season 2006-07 before making
way for Walter Smith’s return to the Ibrox dugout.
Mark Warburton became Rangers’ first English manager in 2015
and secured promotion to the Premiership by winning the Championship. He also
won the club’s first Challenge Cup and reached the Scottish Cup final.
After Warburton left midway through the 2016-17 season,
Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha took charge but lasted just seven months owing
to poor results.
After Scotland international Graeme Murty’s short reign,
former England captain Steven Gerrard was appointed manager in 2018, winning
the club’s first major trophy in 10 years last season before taking the Aston
Villa job this month. Gerrard also led the side to the last 16 of the Europa
League twice.
'Gio has already shown himself to be a winner'
Rangers chairman Douglas Park said: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to begin a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.
“The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.
“I wish Giovanni all the very best in his role and look forward to working closely alongside him.”
Sporting director Ross Wilson added: “I am delighted to welcome Gio back to Rangers. He was respected throughout Europe as a player and has already shown why he has that same respect as a coach.
“Gio has already shown himself to be a winner, he knows the club, he knows the quality of the squad and is absolutely aligned with our approach and mindset.
“Outside of the formal discussions, Gio and I have already had numerous other informal conversations and I can see how excited he is. I am looking forward to introducing him to the squad soon.”
'I feel so lucky'
So, has the new Ibrox manager been talking?
In his first club interview, Giovanni von Bronckhorst had this to say...
"I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners.
"I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already and I'm grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.
"I cannot wait to meet the club's incredible supporters again and begin this new era for us all."
Van Bronckhorst – similarities with Smith and McLeish
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the first manager Rangers have
appointed while top-flight champions since Ally McCoist in 2011.
But the circumstances he faces are closer to those faced by
Walter Smith in 1991 and Alex McLeish in 2002.
Smith took over the defence of Rangers’ Premier Division
defence when Graeme Souness left for Liverpool late in the 1990-91 season.
Defend it Smith did, and six more before the end of his first spell as Ibrox
boss.
McLeish was Rangers’ first appointment of the 2000s, with
the Scot inheriting players from Dick Advocaat that had previously enjoyed
success but fallen behind Martin O’Neill’s Celtic.
It was a similar stage of the season to Van Bronckhorst’s
appointment when McLeish took charge and he ended the 2001-02 with both the
League Cup and Scottish Cup in the trophy cabinet. A treble and league and League Cup double followed for McLeish.
In 2011, Van Bronckhorst joined Ronald Koeman’s coaching
staff at Feyenoord and succeeded Fred Rutten as manager in 2015.
His first season brought success with victory in the KNVB
Cup final against Utrecht.
And, the following year, he guided the Rotterdam side to
their first Eredivisie title in 18 years.
Another KNVB Cup followed in 2018 and he departed at the end
of season 2018-19.
Van Bronckhorst the international
Van Bronckhorst first broke into the Netherlands squad in 1996 and, unlike at Rangers, tended to play at left-back.
He was part of his country’s squad for three World Cups and three European Championships and became captain in 2008.
And the pinnacle of his international career was skippering the Dutch to the 2010 World Cup final, which was his last match as a professional footballer and his 106th cap.
A trophy laden player career
As well as five medals at Rangers, Van Bronckhorst won a
KNVB Cup in each of his playing spells with Feyenoord, the Premier League and FA Cup
with Arsenal and two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona.
Van Bronckhorst at Rangers 1998-2001
Giovanni van Bronckhorst left Feyenoord to become one of
Dick Advocaat’s first signings as Rangers manager in 1998.
Within a year, he midfielder had helped Rangers win the
domestic treble. The following season, Rangers won the league again and added
the Scottish Cup, with Van Bronckhorst scoring in the final. There were also
two Champions League group stage appearances with the Dutchman in midfield.
His final season at Ibrox was affected by injury and he left
in 2001 to join Arsenal in a £8m deal.
Overall, ‘Gio’ was a popular player with Rangers fans and
scored 22 goals in 117 appearances for the club.
The task at hand
Van Bronckhorst joins a Rangers side defending their title
top of the Scottish Premiership, one win away from the Europa League knockout
rounds and in the semi-finals of the League Cup.
After Sunday's Hampden meeting with Hibernian in the League Cup, Rangers host Sparta Prague in the Europa League and a win by a margin of more than one goal will secure a place in the knockout rounds.
And the first Premiership game on his watch will be on
Sunday 28 November away to Livingston.
It will be a busy December for the new manager with eight
games over a 28-day period.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
No Hampden debut for new manager
Good Scottish name...
'He really gets it...'
Foreign managers at Ibrox
Post update
Van Bronckhorst the manager
A trophy laden player career
Van Bronckhorst 'very excited and proud'
Post update
Rangers appoint Van Bronckhorst
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed as Rangers manager.
The Dutch World Cup finalist replaces Steven Gerrard, who left Ibrox to become Aston Villa boss last week.
It’s a return to Glasgow for former Feyenoord boss Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001.