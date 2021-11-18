Van Bronckhorst confirmed as Rangers manager - reaction

Hang on. It has now been confirmed that the new manager won't be in place for Sunday's semi-final against Hibs at Hampden.

Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson tells RangersTV that Giovanni van Bronckhorst should be in attendance but he won't be in charge of the team.

"He won't be in the dugout at Hampden but we expect him to be at the game, in fact I'm sure he'll be at the game," he explains.

"He'll be with us very soon, I'll see him in Glasgow very soon and he'll be in the dugout very soon, albeit not on Sunday."