Premier League news conferences, including Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has complained about media outlets mistakenly using his image in stories about Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

City and France full-back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, and remains in custody.

Photos of Edouard Mendy and his cousin, Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, have been used to illustrate articles.

Edouard Mendy said their use was "highly symbolic".

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces," the Senegal international wrote on Instagram.