Wales reach the play-offs - World Cup qualifying reaction

After last night's games here's a reminder how groups D, E and G ended up in the European section of World Cup qualifying.
Heading to the World Cup so far are: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
The winners of each group secure a place at the World Cup, with the 10 runners-up joining two Nations League teams in the play-offs, where three further places are up for grabs.
Gossip - Lampard to Leicester?
More transfer gossip we hear you say?
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is determined to return to the Premier League this season and is keeping an eye on Leicester City in case Brendan Rodgers replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. (Eurosport)
Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, will snub Newcastle United in January as he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.(Sport - in Spanish)
Time to take a look and what is doing the rounds in the world of football gossip.
Real Madrid will not try to sign Kylian Mbappe in January and will instead target the France striker next summer, when the 22-year-old will be out of contract with Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
And they found themselves behind again in the 21st minute when Langstaff volleyed home from Matty Jacob's knockdown.
It was no more than the Heed deserved with the forward having earlier forced a great save from Tony Thompson with a left-foot shot.
Watch: Ipswich come from behind to win at Oldham
Oldham 1-2 Ipswich
Ipswich Town improved their dismal recent FA Cup record as Idris El Mizouni's late goal gave them victory at Oldham Athletic in their first-round replay.
The Suffolk side, who had won only one tie in the previous 11 seasons, had to come from behind after Harrison McGahey's goal gave the League Two Latics the lead.
The home side had the edge at the start of each half but a goalkeeping howler gifted Conor Chaplin an equaliser and El Mizouni marked his recently signed new contract with a fabulous strike.
Ipswich will be at home to another fourth-tier side, Barrow, in the second round.
Watch: A screamer & a late winner - Bristol Rovers stun Oxford Utd
Bristol Rovers 4-3 Oxford Utd (AET)
Now who is for a bit of FA Cup magic? Just click the play button.
From the job centre to becoming one of the world's best
Ever heard the tale about the unemployed outcast who became one of world's best at Chelsea?
Edouard Mendy had a relatively low profile when he arrived at Chelsea in September 2020 as competition for the world's most expensive goalkeeper.
The Senegal international was even viewed by some as a temporary alternative to the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga, with his £22m move from Rennes a fraction of the £71m outlaid on the Spaniard.
But a little more than 12 months on, Mendy has a Champions League winners medal and is the man behind the Premier League's meanest defence.
So how did Mendy go from consecutive relegations and several months of unemployment earlier in his career to a position where he is now, perhaps, the best goalkeeper in the world. Read our piece outlining all of the above.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
League Two Stevenage have asked Gillingham for permission to
speak to Steve Evans about their managerial vacancy.
The 59-year-old is in the final year of a three-year
contract with Gillingham. The club are two points above the League One
relegation zone.
Despite being in the league below, Stevenage hope to take
advantage of uncertainty over Evans’ future as they look to appoint a
replacement for Alex Revell, who was sacked on 14 November.
Stevenage escaped relegation to the National League in 2020
thanks to Macclesfield’s multiple points deductions and the club hierarchy are
keen to steer away from trouble at the bottom of the table this season.
Evans has had a varied managerial career, including a spell
at Leeds United, although his most notable work has been in the lower leagues.
Back to domestic matters...
As mentioned earlier we will not get the chance to see Erling Braut Haaland at the World Cup next year after Norway missed out on a play-off spot.
But Brazil and Argentina have both qualified meaning we could see Neymar and Lionel Messi on international football's greatest stage.
Meanwhile, the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe are also set to play at the tournament.
But which players and teams would you most like to see in Qatar and why? And who could be the surprise packages? Think Romania and Bulgaria in 1994 and Senegal and South Korea (2002). Gareth Bale and Wales (2022)?
Still at satisfactory night for the hosts, with the result (combined with others elsewhere) meaning that Argentina join Brazil as the only two of the 10 South American sides to guarantee their place in Qatar with between four and five games still remaining.
- What next for Wales in March's World Cup play-offs?
- From dole to goal - how one-time unemployed outcast Mendy became a star at Chelsea
- Who has qualified for 2022 World Cup & who is in the play-offs
What's coming later on Wednesday
Now then, just a reminder that there is more football coverage coming a little later courtesy of BBC Sport.
You will be able to listen to Man Utd v Man City in the Women's League Cup while we will also be following Arsenal's match against HB Koge in the Women's Champions League.
And you will also be able to watch the FA Cup first-round replay between Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers.
Qualification King
Just look a Memphis Depay's numbers.
Who will be in Qatar and who is in play-offs?
The 38-year-old who is now a player-manager spent six years with Newcastle earlier in his career. Bet he wishes he was a few years younger given recent events at St James' Park.
Altrincham 2-3 Gateshead
Altrincham 2-3 Gateshead
Macaulay Langstaff scored a stoppage-time winner as National League North side Gateshead earned a home FA Cup second-round tie against Charlton Athletic with victory over Altrincham.
Mike Williamson's side were 2-0 ahead in the first game between the sides with seven minutes to go, only for Altrincham to mount adramatic comeback for a 2-2 draw.
And they found themselves behind again in the 21st minute when Langstaff volleyed home from Matty Jacob's knockdown.
It was no more than the Heed deserved with the forward having earlier forced a great save from Tony Thompson with a left-foot shot.
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
League Two Stevenage have asked Gillingham for permission to speak to Steve Evans about their managerial vacancy.
The 59-year-old is in the final year of a three-year contract with Gillingham. The club are two points above the League One relegation zone.
Despite being in the league below, Stevenage hope to take advantage of uncertainty over Evans’ future as they look to appoint a replacement for Alex Revell, who was sacked on 14 November.
Stevenage escaped relegation to the National League in 2020 thanks to Macclesfield’s multiple points deductions and the club hierarchy are keen to steer away from trouble at the bottom of the table this season.
Evans has had a varied managerial career, including a spell at Leeds United, although his most notable work has been in the lower leagues.
Back to domestic matters...
Argentina join Brazil in Qatar after niggly draw
Argentina 0-0 Brazil
The shrill of the referee's whistle. A familiar sound when Argentina play Brazil.
Still at satisfactory night for the hosts, with the result (combined with others elsewhere) meaning that Argentina join Brazil as the only two of the 10 South American sides to guarantee their place in Qatar with between four and five games still remaining.