Watch: Partick Thistle v Rangers in SWPL1

Welcome back for another exciting instalment of SWPL1 football.
The first round of fixtures are done as the table starts to take shape and this Sunday we're bringing you a cracking tie as Rangers visit Petershill Park to take on Partick Thistle.
The home side are looking to bounce back following a thrilling 3-2 defeat by Hearts and can move up to fifth with a win today, while Rangers can extend their lead at the top of the table to five points before Glasgow City play later this afternoon.
You can watch the whole exchange live at the top of the this page from 12:55.
Matthew Reed
Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers
The game has settled back into the pattern of consistent Rangers pressure but Partick are still defending their box exceptionally well against a top side.
As long as they can keep a one goal deficit they always give themselves a chance of getting back into it, something which they've done against some of the top four this term.
CLOSE!
Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers
Jane Ross is in behind again this time from another brilliant ball over the top from Rachel McLauchlan.
The Rangers striker drags her shot wide with little pressure on her. Given the form she's been in so far this season you'd expect the net to ripple there.
Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers
Rangers haven't let up since that Cornet rocket as they continue to pile the pressure onto the home side, who are struggling to get out.
Janni Arnth, making her Rangers debut, finds Jane Ross with a delightful ball over the top but the striker had just strayed offside.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-1 Rangers
Chelsea Cornet
Rangers had been trying to pass their way through the Partick backline but Chelsea Cornet decides to take matters into her own hands and unleashes a thunderous shot from 25 yards out.
The home side had been defending well up until that point but there was little they could do about that, a wonderful strike.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
Rachel McLauchlan almost finds Zoe Ness in the middle but some good defending snuffs it out.
On the follow up Freya MacDonald stops Lizzie Arnot from bursting into the box with a brilliant challenge.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
As expected, Rangers are pressing high up the park and forcing Partick to go long but so far the home side are defending their box well.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
We're under way at Petershill Park.
Click the link at the top of the page to watch live.
SWPL1 enters second phase
Partick Thistle v Rangers (13:00)
