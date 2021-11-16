England and Scotland
World Cup qualifying reaction - England and Scotland win, Northern Ireland draw

Michael Emons and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. A great evening

    What a night of international football.

    England smashed 10 past San Marino to qualify for the World Cup...

    Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Kane
    ...Scotland beat Denmark 2-0 to be seeded and get a home tie in the play-offs...

    Che Adams and Andrew Robertson
    ...and Northern Ireland drew with Italy as the European champions missed out on automatic qualification.

    Northern Ireland
