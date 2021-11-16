Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King

Latest score: Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

Latest score

  1. Pleasure Crues!

    Baxter's men claim points at Carrick

    That's all from us on a night when Crusaders continued their recent run of good form in the Irish Premiership with a 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers.

    It's early days yet in the league title race but Stephen Baxter's men are tucked in very nicely among a raft of clubs attempting to hunt down pacesetters Cliftonville.

    Crusaders have another mouth-watering clash against Glentoran this Saturday, while Carrick make the short journey to Ballymena United.

    Before all that, however, we have live stream action from an eagerly-awaited tussle between two of this season's high-fliers Coleraine and Larne on Friday night.

    Join us then. Bye for now.

    Crusaders players celebrate Paul Heatley's goal at Carrick Rangers.
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Image caption: Crusaders players celebrate Paul Heatley's goal at Carrick Rangers.
  2. FULL-TIME

    Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

    A well-deserved win in east Antrim for Stephen Baxter's side, who have now won three league games out of four since their enforced break last month due to Covid protocols.

    Paul Heatley and Ben Kennedy on target for the Seaview side, who remain sixth but close the gap on a number of clubs just above them.

  3. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

    Almost a third goal for Crusaders as substitute Ross Clarke's shot - which didn't look particularly fiercely struck - seems to wrong-foot keeper Aaron Hogg, who has to scramble to turn the effort behind.

    From the resultant corner, Aidan Wilson, in literally yards of free space, heads downwards with the ball bouncing over the crossbar.

  4. SUBSTITUTION

    Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

    Stephen Baxter calls for fresh legs in the Crusaders engine room in the closing stages with Philip Lowry and Robbie Weir coming on in the middle of the park for Ben Kennedy and Declan Caddell.

    It was another impressive display from Kennedy, who is in a fine vein of form at present.

  5. GOAL

    Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

    Ben Kennedy doubles Crusaders' advantage on 75 minutes.

    The former Stevenage player wins a header from a ball forward and then shows great presence of mind to recover his footing and loft a neat finish over the advancing Aaron Hogg.

    That goal might just put this game beyond Carrick.

  6. SUBSTITUTION

    Carrick Rangers 0-1 Crusaders

    That goal prompts Carrick manager Stuart King into action as he refreshes his attacking options by bringing on Ewan Kelly and Emmet McGuckin in place of David Cushley and Jordan Gibson.

  7. GOAL

    Carrick Rangers 0-1 Crusaders

    Crusaders go in front on 69 minutes through Paul Heatley.

    Aidan Wilson's long ball forward from defence is flicked on by Adam Lecky and Heatley runs in from the left-hand side of the penalty area, holding off Jim Ervin before slotting past Aaron Hogg.

  8. SUBSTITUTION

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter swings into action, bringing on Ross Clarke in place of Johnny McMurray who - aside from an early chance - had become an increasingly peripheral figure.

  9. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    From the resultant Ben Kennedy free kick, Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg pushes the ball out to Paul Heatley, who goes down under a challenge from Jim Ervin.

    Crusaders roar for a penalty while Carrick feel Heatley went to ground too easily and don't hesitate to tell him so.

    The increasingly busy Mr Clarke quickly ushers everyone away and play restarts.

  10. YELLOW CARD

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Make that four Carrick bookings in 10 minutes as Mark Surgenor's mistimed challenge on Ben Kennedy earns him a caution.

    The yellow card tally is starting to mount.

  11. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    It's been a scrappy opening to the second period with Carrick's Lloyd Anderson, Daniel Kelly and David Cushley finding their name into referee Tony Clarke's notebook since the interval.

    Crusaders defender Josh Robinson met with the same fate in the first half.

  12. KICK-OFF

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    We're back underway at Carrick with no further changes for either side.

  13. Double boost for Reds

    Doherty, Curran extend Solitude deals

    Away from this evening's game, it's been a busy afternoon at Solitude where league leaders Cliftonville have announced that midfielder Ronan Doherty and in-form striker Ryan Curran have penned new three-year contract extensions.

  14. Here's what you've missed...

    All the up-to-date Premiership action

    Nicola McCarthy presents highlights from the latest round of Irish Premiership fixtures.

    NIFL Premiership Highlights
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: NIFL Premiership Highlights
  15. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Crusaders striker Johnny McMurray tussles for possession with Carrick Rangers defender Jim Ervin.
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Image caption: Crusaders striker Johnny McMurray tussles for possession with Carrick Rangers defender Jim Ervin.
  16. HALF-TIME

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    The early promise of this game has yet to materialise into goals but both sides have had chances and it's a tough one to call at this stage.

  17. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Good work on the left for Carrick from Ben Tilney sees him square the ball across the edge of the area to David Cushley but he can't get the ball out from under his feet and ends up stabbing an effort over the bar.

    Cushley is yet to really get his co-ordinates fixed on goal but the very fact that he's becoming increasingly more involved will be welcome for Stuart King.

  18. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    David Cushley, possibly mindful of atoning for his earlier glaring miss, lets fly with a trademark long-range effort which has Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey scrambling to his left to plam away.

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Carrick are forced into an early change as young defender Matthew Mulholland is unable to continue with an injury.

    Hugely experienced club captain Mark Surgenor is a more than adequate replacement for the home side, however.

  20. Post update

    Carrick Rangers 0-0 Crusaders

    Carrick are beginning to feel frustrated at what they see as not getting the rub of the green with a few marginal decisions.

    Their players are asking a few questions of referee Tony Clarke while on the sideline, manager Stuart King is discussing the finer points of it all with the fourth official.

