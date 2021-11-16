Latest score: Carrick Rangers 0-2 Crusaders

That's all from us on a night when Crusaders continued their recent run of good form in the Irish Premiership with a 2-0 win at Carrick Rangers.

It's early days yet in the league title race but Stephen Baxter's men are tucked in very nicely among a raft of clubs attempting to hunt down pacesetters Cliftonville.

Crusaders have another mouth-watering clash against Glentoran this Saturday, while Carrick make the short journey to Ballymena United.

Before all that, however, we have live stream action from an eagerly-awaited tussle between two of this season's high-fliers Coleraine and Larne on Friday night.

