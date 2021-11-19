Sportscene Championship Live
Live

Watch: Queen of the South v Inverness CT

preview
646
viewing this page

BBC Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Queen of the South 0-0 Inverness CT

    The referee blows his whistle and we're underway at Palmerston

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)

    Chris Iwelumo

    Former Scotland striker

    Quote Message: If Inverness bring their A-game it should all fall into place for them, but it is never quite that easy.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)

    Leanne Crichton

    Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: If Queens go and get a result tonight it can really open up the bottom half of the table.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How it stands before kick-off ⤵️

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. The side's form coming into it ⬇️

    Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)

    Caley Thistle are without a win in their last five games but managed to pick up three draws, helping them to stay in the hunt for the title.

    Queens are without a win in their last six fixtures and remain in a precarious position at the foot of the table.

    Billy Dodds’ Inverness have the lowest total for goals scored in the top half of the table and Allan Johnston’s side have the most scored in the bottom half.

    What will that mean for tonight?

    Let us know via the hashtag #BBCSportScot or tweet us ​​@BBCSportScot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. LINE-UPS from Palmerston Park

    Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)

    QoS: Brynn, McKay, Paton, Connelly, Debayo, Liddle, McGrory, Cameron, Nditi, Johnston, Gibson.

    Substitutes: Rae, Cooper, Cochrane, Todd, Roy, Joseph, Junior

    ICTFC: Ridgers, Carson, Broadfoot, Devine, Deas, McAlear, Allardice, Doran, MacGregor, Sutherland, McKay.

    Substitutes: Mackay, Harper, Jamieson, McDonald, Duku.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Good evening!

    Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)

    Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of Queen of the South v Inverness CT.

    A win would see Inverness go within one point of Kilmarnock at the summit of the table.

    Queen of the South will be keen to take maximum points this evening and distance themselves from Dunfermline Athletic at the wrong end of the table.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top