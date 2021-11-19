Watch: Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Caley Thistle are without a win in their last five games but managed to pick up three draws, helping them to stay in the hunt for the title.

Queens are without a win in their last six fixtures and remain in a precarious position at the foot of the table.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness have the lowest total for goals scored in the top half of the table and Allan Johnston’s side have the most scored in the bottom half.

What will that mean for tonight?

