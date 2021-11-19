Watch: Queen of the South v Inverness CT

The referee blows his whistle and we're underway at Palmerston
KICK-OFF
Queen of the South 0-0 Inverness CT
Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)
Chris Iwelumo
Former Scotland striker
Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)
Leanne Crichton
Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportsound
How it stands before kick-off ⤵️
The side's form coming into it ⬇️
Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)
Caley Thistle are without a win in their last five games but managed to pick up three draws, helping them to stay in the hunt for the title.
Queens are without a win in their last six fixtures and remain in a precarious position at the foot of the table.
Billy Dodds’ Inverness have the lowest total for goals scored in the top half of the table and Allan Johnston’s side have the most scored in the bottom half.
What will that mean for tonight?
LINE-UPS from Palmerston Park
Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)
QoS: Brynn, McKay, Paton, Connelly, Debayo, Liddle, McGrory, Cameron, Nditi, Johnston, Gibson.
Substitutes: Rae, Cooper, Cochrane, Todd, Roy, Joseph, Junior
ICTFC: Ridgers, Carson, Broadfoot, Devine, Deas, McAlear, Allardice, Doran, MacGregor, Sutherland, McKay.
Substitutes: Mackay, Harper, Jamieson, McDonald, Duku.
Good evening!
Queen of the South v Inverness CT (19:45)
Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of Queen of the South v Inverness CT.
A win would see Inverness go within one point of Kilmarnock at the summit of the table.
Queen of the South will be keen to take maximum points this evening and distance themselves from Dunfermline Athletic at the wrong end of the table.