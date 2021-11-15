Live

Norwich appoint Smith, plus reaction and build-up to World Cup qualifying

We will take San Marino 'very seriously' - Southgate

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe and Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

    So there's our first talking point of the day.

    Good appointment? Just what was needed at Norwich? Send us your thoughts, via #bbcfootball on Twitter, on the Canaries appointing Dean Smith as their new manager.

    With Eddie Howe going in at Newcastle, that's two of the bottom three clubs to have changed managers this season. Will they all still be down there come May or will those changes or sticking with the same boss make a difference?

  3. All to do for Norwich

    Norwich City

    How big is the challenge facing new Norwich City manager Dean Smith?

    The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League table, five points behind Watford in 17th and Dean Smith's former club Aston Villa in 16th, although Norwich did win in Daniel Farke's last match in charge before being sacked.

    Bottom of the Premier League
  4. Post update

    Dean Smith believed he could have turned things around at Aston Villa and led them to a top-10 Premier League finish had he remained in the job.

    Appointed in October 2018, Smith guided Villa to 11th place in the top flight last season, two years after taking them up from the Championship.

    Villa were 14th in the Championship when Smith arrived, and after he guided them to promotion, he then kept them in the Premier League on the final day of the season in 2020.

    Smith also guided Villa to the 2020 Carabao Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley.

    He'll have a rather different task on his hands at Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table and looking like they are in all sorts of trouble.

  6. BreakingNorwich appoint Dean Smith as new boss

    Norwich City have named Dean Smith as their new head coach.

    Smith, 50, joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal after being sacked by Aston Villa eight days ago.

    He replaces German boss Daniel Farke, who left the Canaries the day before his own departure from Villa Park.

  7. Post update

    Now for some breaking Premier League news...

  8. Mitrovic sends Serbia to World Cup 2022

    Portugal 1-2 Serbia

    The joy and the despair. There's nothing like a last-minute winner to provide the full spectrum of emotions

    Not sure that our match report will be enjoyable reading for Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

    Mitrovic
    Mitrovic
    Cristian Ronaldo
  9. ...but Portuguese heartbreak

    While it was joy for Spain, it was heartbreak for neighbours Portugal as they missed a glorious chance to secure World Cup qualification.

    They only needed a point at home to Serbia, but an injury-time winner from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a 2-1 win and took Serbia to the World Cup and dumped the 2016 European champions into the play-offs.

    "Miserable," sums up the thoughts on the front page of Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

    A Bola
  10. Spanish joy...

    "To the World Cup," is the headline on Spanish newspaper Sport after former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata scored a late winner against Sweden to take the 2010 World Cup winners Spain to Qatar 2022.

    Sport
  11. Post update

    South Wales Echo

    South Wales Echo
  12. Post update

    South Wales Evening Post

    South Wales Evening Post
  13. Post update

    The back pages

    The back page of today's Metro Scotland leads off with some quotes from Scotland boss Steve Clarke, urging his team to remain calm as they look to beat group winners Denmark tonight to secure a home play-off.

    Also, former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is leading the race to become their new manager.

    Metro Scotland
  14. Post update

    The back pages

    Daily Record

    Celtic great Bertie Auld was one of nine out of the 11 Lisbon Lions to be born within 10 miles of Parkhead in Glasgow.

    Daily Record
  15. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
  16. Post update

    The back pages

    Metro

    Metro
  17. Conor has Becks fizz

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
  18. Players set to discuss human rights

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  19. Kane to make inroads towards Rooney record?

    San Marino v England (19:45 GMT)

    Just picking up on the Daily Express back page....

    Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick against Albania on Friday, is level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and has scored 39 competitive goals for his country, breaking Wayne Rooney's record of 37.

    You'd have thought this evening will be another opportunity to fill his boots.

    Rooney's overall England goals record stands at 53. Big opportunity for Kane to edge closer to that and Gary Lineker (48) and Bobby Charlton (49).

  20. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express
