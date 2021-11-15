Norwich appoint Smith, plus reaction and build-up to World Cup qualifying

So there's our first talking point of the day.

Good appointment? Just what was needed at Norwich? Send us your thoughts, via #bbcfootball on Twitter, on the Canaries appointing Dean Smith as their new manager.

With Eddie Howe going in at Newcastle, that's two of the bottom three clubs to have changed managers this season. Will they all still be down there come May or will those changes or sticking with the same boss make a difference?