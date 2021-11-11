Live

Gerrard named Aston Villa manager

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I am immensely proud'

    Let's hear from the new Villa boss now...

    Steven Gerrard said: "Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

    "In my conversations with Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

    Just on a real side note, I actually spent the weekend in Glasgow...

    And not for COP26, but for my best friend's stag do.

    We met lots of Rangers fans in and around the city, and the idea of Steven Gerrard's departure was certainly not on the agenda.

    So Gers fans, we want to hear from you...

    What next for your club? Who would you like to see in the dugout?

  3. Villa get their man

    So what's the full story?

    Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as manager on a three-and-a-half year deal, ending his three-year reign at Rangers.

    The former Liverpool captain, 41, leaves the Scottish champions having guided them to a first league title in 10 years last season.

    Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a run of five successive defeats.

    Villa are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

    Read more here.

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Now then, time for you to have YOUR say...

    Have Villa made the biggest managerial coup of the sides that have replaced their manager so far this season?

    Is it a step up for Gerrard to join the Premier League after winning the Scottish Premiership? Or perhaps a step back with Villa in 16th at the moment.

    You can Tweet #bbcfootball or by sending a text to 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)...

  6. From Glasgow to Birmingham

    The former Liverpool captain leaves Rangers after leading them to the Scottish title.

    Does he suit claret and blue? As a Coventry fan, I can't say I'm convinced...

  7. BreakingConfirmed: Gerrard joins Villa

    It's official...

    Steven Gerrard has been named Aston Villa manager!

    Stay tuned for reaction...

