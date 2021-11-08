Live

Premier League reaction: Farke & Smith sacked & West Ham move third

'Why not dream?' - are West Ham serious title contenders after Liverpool win?

Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    According to the bookmakers Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Watford’s Claudio Ranieri, Everton manager Rafael Benitez and Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa are all on the danger list. As far as there jobs go.

    However, at the other end of the spectrum the odds on David Moyes leaving West Ham are just as long as Manchester City or Liverpool looking elsewhere.

  2. Good morning

    Well maybe not if you’re the manager of a struggling Premier League club.

    Daniel Farke and Dean Smith became the latest managerial casualties over the weekend when they left Norwich and Aston Villa.

    That means five top-flight bosses have been sacked since 3 October, with three going in the last seven days.

    Who is likely to be next for the bullet? Don't think this chap has any worries do you?

