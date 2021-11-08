Premier League reaction: Farke & Smith sacked & West Ham move third

According to the bookmakers Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Watford’s
Claudio Ranieri, Everton manager Rafael Benitez and Leeds United’s Marcelo
Bielsa are all on the danger list. As far as there jobs go.
However, at the other end of the spectrum the odds on David
Moyes leaving West Ham are just as long as Manchester City or Liverpool looking
elsewhere.
Good morning
Well maybe not if you’re the manager of a struggling Premier
League club.
Daniel Farke and Dean Smith became the latest managerial casualties
over the weekend when they left Norwich and Aston Villa.
That means five
top-flight bosses have been sacked since 3 October, with three going in the last seven days.
Who
is likely to be next for the bullet? Don't think this chap has any worries do you?
