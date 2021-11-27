La Liga: Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona

Alfonso Pedraza launches into a scissor-kick volley. Spectacular, but needs to get the radar fixed. The ball flies harmlessly wide of the Barcelona goal.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And Ter Stegen springs a fast break attack for Barcelona with a raking goal-kick upfield. The yellow shirts get back just fast enough and in large enough numbers to put out the flames.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Arnuat Danjumna has been at the centre of everything good going forward for Villarreal. He blasts a shot straight at the Marc ter Stegen after beating his full-back for pace.
CLOSE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Pau Torres contrives to head over the top when unmarked five yards out.
A big miss for Villarreal. A big let-off for Barcelona.
CLOSE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Arnaut Danjuma sends a low shot skimming wide from a tightening angle after a neat throughball from Manu Trigueros. He would have been offside anyway. And he gets a whack on his ankle from a despairing lunge from Ronald Araujo.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Alfonso Pedraza nods clean over the top as the set-piece finally comes in for Villarreal.
YELLOW CARD
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And a side order of spice into the dish, Yeremy Pino and Jordi Alba both go into the book after a little bit of push-me-pull-you in the penalty area as the pair wait for a corner to come in.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Villarreal making moves in the final third now. It is a really lively game.
A shot drilled just wide by Arnaut Danjuma...
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Oh my.
Memphis Depay is actually hoping he is going to be flagged offside after that eyesore of a miss.
It is a delicious pass from Frenkie De Jong to put him one-on-one with the Villarreal goalkeeper, but the Netherlands international opens up his foot and screws his finish wide.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
You have to like the cut of winger Ez Abde's jib. Barcelona's teenager winger ties his full-back in knots with a flurry of dropped shoulders.
One to watch.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Shots raining in at both ends and from all angles.
Barcelona's chance to go close with Memphis Depay walloping the advertising hoardings just before Gavi cracks a low drive just wide after some shoddy defending.
It is very open...
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
What a chance!
Eric Garcia, perhaps disorientated by being stationed out at right-back, plays a loose pass back into his own penalty area and only finds Arnaut Danjuma.
Danjuma summons up the sinews and thumps a low shot goalwards. Gerard Pique slides in there to get a block in.
Does it hit the Barcelona defender's hand? No, says the referee. And no, confirms VAR.
GREAT SAVE!
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
A very smart save from Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, who shoots up a glove to tip over Ez Ebde's meaty header from 12 yards out.
Post update
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
Ow!
Daniel Parejo goes in hard with his studs up on Sergio Busquets, catching the Barcelona man on the ankle. A real wince-inducer.
Busquets limps to the sidelines but will be good to continue... No card of any colour.
KICK-OFF
Villarreal 0-0 Barcelona
And Unai Emery greets Xavi on the sideline as the game gets underway...
Teams in the tunnel
Villarreal v Barcelona (20:00 GMT)
All looking very friendly in the the Estadio de la Ceramica as Jordi Alba crosses the divide to high-five some of the Villarreal team.
Out we come and Raul Albiol and Sergio Busquets - the skippers of Villarreal and Barcelona respectively - are all smiles at the coin toss.
Xavi resists the temptation to throw Ousmane Dembele in from the start after his exciting cameo off the bench against Benfica. The Frenchman is on the bench with teenage winger Ez Abde starting instead.
Frenkie De Jong and Gavi both start with Philippe Coutinho among the substitutes.
Team news
Villarreal v Barcelona (20:00 GMT)
First, the hosts.
They are coming into this one on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Champions League.
Etienne Capoue, formerly of Tottenham and Watford, is in midfield, while fellow former Spurs man Juan Foyth also in the starting line-up.
Look out for highly-rated Arnaut Danjuma, who moved to the club from Bournemouth and is their leading scorer in La Liga with five so far this season.
Third time lucky?
Villarreal v Barcelona (20:00 GMT)
So far, so good for Xavi?
A 1-0 win over Espanyol followed up by a goalless draw in the Champions League against Benfica in the new manager's first two games.
The Catalans, currently seventh in La Liga, badly need a boost on the home front. And they have travelled to Villarreal, hoping to sink the yellow submarine.