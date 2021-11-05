Reaction as Spurs win Conte's first game, plus latest Premier League news

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen is convinced Eddie Howe will prove a "very smart move" for the club if he is appointed.
Dion Dublin
Former Manchester United striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
Newcastle are winless in 10 Premier League games this season but BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin thinks Eddie Howe would be a "very good" appointment at St James' Park.
"Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles," he said.
"He plays good stuff and he coaches very well. The players that play under him seem to enjoy playing for him.
"If they were to get Eddie, I don't think it is a bad thing at all. It would be a very good appointment."
Newcastle close to Howe appointment
First, the latest at Newcastle.
BBC Sport understands Newcastle are close to reaching an agreement with Eddie Howe to become the club's new manager.
It is hoped the former Bournemouth boss will take charge for Saturday's Premier League match away to Brighton.
Howe, 43, has not been in management since he left the Cherries in August 2020, following the club's relegation from the top flight.
Already this week we've seen Nuno Espirito Santo sacked and Antonio Conte appointed at Tottenham, while at Newcastle United Unai Emery rejected the club and chose to stay at Villarreal.
Now, though, it looks like the Magpies are close to announcing former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager.
I'll have all the latest for you on that, plus there was a dramatic winning start for Conte at Spurs and in the Europa League Leicester City and West Ham both had to settle for draws.
Oh and there's also the small matter of 14 Premier League news conferences to bring you too.
Stick the kettle on, we have a lot to discuss.