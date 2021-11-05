Reaction as Spurs win Conte's first game, plus latest Premier League news

Newcastle are winless in 10 Premier League games this season but BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin thinks Eddie Howe would be a "very good" appointment at St James' Park.

"Eddie Howe has good stock in the footballing world, in footballing circles," he said.

"He plays good stuff and he coaches very well. The players that play under him seem to enjoy playing for him.

"If they were to get Eddie, I don't think it is a bad thing at all. It would be a very good appointment."