Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Here's more from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the game.

Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "In the second half of course, that's how it is. We lost a player through injury with Roberto Firmino. People want to see more goals but we did create more chances. I think the game was nearly perfect.

"We scored the goals in the right moments. They were much more on the front-foot with how they started than the home game but we started well. They were fantastic finishes as well, especially Sadio Mane. With the red card, well, you don't like that, you don't want to play against 10 men but in the end it's 2-0 and it was a great night.

"The referee was [in control] but I really hate the moment when I had to take off Sadio Mane. You could see that every challenge in the air, you don't know what could happen. I didn't like it but in the end, you have to do it.

"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games! The first target was to get through this group. But we did it with two games to go. What can we do? We will have to see. I didn't expect we would be through after four games but the boys did it and it's really well deserved."