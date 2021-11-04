Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Raheem Sterling ended his 12-game goal drought to wrap up an easy Champions League win for Manchester City over Club Bruges at Etihad Stadium.
Sterling converted Ilkay Gundogan's cutback to score for only the second time this season and claim his first Champions League goal in more than a year.
With Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez finishing off Joao Cancelo crosses from close range either side of the interval and Gabriel Jesus rolling a shot into the far corner with the final kick of the game, Pep Guardiola's men were finding winning form after successive defeats by West Ham and Crystal Palace.
The only blot on a routine victory was a freak own goal by John Stones two minutes after City had taken the lead, Bernardo Silva slicing a clearance into the defender's face and then the net.
'Why Alexander-Arnold is a weapon England cannot afford to waste'
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Mark Lawrenson
BBC football expert
Speaking of Trent Alexander-Arnold, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson says if anyone needs convincing that Alexander-Arnold should be England's right-back, his performance against Atletico Madrid is a good place to start.
"I am not one of those who needs reminding of how good Trent is, but he still produces moments like his cross for Liverpool's first goal in their win on Wednesday that just make you go 'wow'.
"That kind of quality is what makes him a very special player indeed - and for me he is the best of a very good bunch that England have in his position.
"It's a close call between him and Chelsea's Reece James but, as good as James is going forward, he just does not have the same absolutely top-class delivery that Trent does. That's what counts for me."
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking to BT Sport: "It was an important one for us. Every game is important but we stuck to our gameplan. We got those early goals. We have learnt our lesson from Madrid when we were 2-0 up. We were able to see it through and dominate the game.
"We know what type of team they are. They like to suck you in to their way of playing but we kept the ball, kept it moving quickly and scored two very good goals.
"Me and Mohamed Salah have a really good understanding at the moment and Jordan Henderson pushing up with Fabinho back in the team was a big help for us. We tried to get on the ball and create things. With the form our good players are in, we just tried to get the ball to them and I think we did that."
'Liverpool looked very professional'
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Dion Dublin
Former Manchester United striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
Liverpool just approach these games right - they look very organised and professional. The spine of the side is very strong and very experienced. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson bring experience, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane up top and the two centre-halves make it look easy.
I do believe that Atletico played into Liverpool's hands tonight. They were very up for it - which is the right way to be - but not in a footballing sense. They were quite aggressive, got themselves lots of yellow cards and a red card.
Alisson didn't have to make a single save.
'We scored the goals in the right moments' - Klopp
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Here's more from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the game.
Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "In the second half of course, that's how it is. We lost a player through injury with Roberto Firmino. People want to see more goals but we did create more chances. I think the game was nearly perfect.
"We scored the goals in the right moments. They were much more on the front-foot with how they started than the home game but we started well. They were fantastic finishes as well, especially Sadio Mane. With the red card, well, you don't like that, you don't want to play against 10 men but in the end it's 2-0 and it was a great night.
"The referee was [in control] but I really hate the moment when I had to take off Sadio Mane. You could see that every challenge in the air, you don't know what could happen. I didn't like it but in the end, you have to do it.
"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games! The first target was to get through this group. But we did it with two games to go. What can we do? We will have to see. I didn't expect we would be through after four games but the boys did it and it's really well deserved."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Reds win opening four games for first time
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Liverpool have won their opening four matches of a Champions League season for the first time.
It's also their fourth successive win in the Champions League for the first time since March 2009.
Impressive stuff.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool have not tasted defeat for 25 matches
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Recent meetings between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have been somewhat spiky, reflected by the mood inside Anfield right from the start, and this game did not lack controversy either.
When Atletico last came to Anfield, in March 2020, the nation was about to go into lockdown because of Covid-19, and Liverpool went out of the Champions League in the last 16 after a 4-3 aggregate defeat.
Almost 20 months on, Coronavirus continues to cast a shadow over football - only 200 Atletico fans made the trip because of fears over the Delta variant - but Liverpool's current form suggests their latest European adventure is only just beginning.
In total, Liverpool have not tasted defeat for 25 matches, dating back to 6 April when they lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Klopp 'hated' having to substitute Mane
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hated having to substitute Sadio Mane at half-time in their 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.
The Reds boss said he feared the visitors' gamesmanship would get his striker, who had been booked in the first half, sent off.
"I thought it was the right thing to do and I hated it more than you can imagine," said Klopp.
"I was not worried that Sadio cannot handle his emotions - he was calm but the thing is the ball comes in the air for a headed challenge and the (Atletico) player goes down.
"We all saw what the Madrid players did, rolling around to try to equal the number of players again. I didn't like it but it was the right thing to do."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool brush Atletico aside to reach last 16
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Only one place to start then, at Anfield as Liverpool swept into the last 16 of the Champions League with a comfortable win over 10-man Atletico Madrid that ensured they will finish top of Group B.
Early goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, both created by Trent Alexander-Arnold, put the Reds in full command and there was no way back for the Spanish side once Felipe was sent off before half-time.
Jurgen Klopp's side should have dished out more punishment after the break but missed a flurry of chances and Jota had another strike ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.
Atletico thought they had pulled a goal back from a deflected shot by former Reds striker Luis Suarez, but that too was chalked off for offside by VAR and they never seriously threatened a comeback.
As well as sending Liverpool through to the knockout stage with two games to spare, the win extends the Reds' unbeaten start to the season to 16 games.
Before we get stuck in let's see what some of the papers are saying this morning.
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page as we take a look back at Wednesday's Champions League games.
Liverpool reached the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid and Manchester City sealed a 4-1 win over Club Bruges.
Plus we'll look ahead to the Europa League and bring you the latest news elsewhere.