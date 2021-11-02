Antonio Conte
Live

Conte set for Spurs, reaction to Wolves win & Champions League build-up

preview
3,991
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Conte coup'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    Will we see Antonio Conte named as the new Tottenham manager today?

    Also we take a look back at Wolves' win over Everton and a look ahead to the Champions League.

    So, get comfy and stand by for all the reaction and key talking points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top