Dundee v Celtic
Live

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Celtic - build-up & team news

preview
2
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. LINE-UPS from Dens Park

    Dundee v Celtic (12:00)

    Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Ashcroft, Sweeney, Marshall, Anderson, Adam, McMullan, Elliot, McGowan, Mullen.

    Substitutes: Lawlor, Fontaine, McGhee, McCowan, Panter, Cummings, Lamb.

    Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic, Bitton, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Jota, Kyogo.

    Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Johnston, Forrest, Montgomery.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning all

    Hello again.

    Welcome back on this blustery autumn morning for what we hope is a drama-filled Scottish football Sunday.

    After their European excursions, both Old Firm sides are in action as they go head to head with the Premiership's bottom two clubs - Dundee and Ross County.

    Let's get going...

    Dens Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dundee host Celtic at midday
    Ibrox
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Ross County travel to champions Rangers later (15:00 GMT)
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top