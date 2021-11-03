Ronaldo rescues United & Chelsea beat Malmo, plus latest on Newcastle's managerial search

Four games, five goals, two late winners and an injury-time equaliser.
Even by Cristiano Ronaldo's sky-high standards, this is proving to be a quite ridiculous Champions League campaign for the Portuguese.
With pressure once again mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United at risk of slipping from top of the group to third and having their last-16 fate taken out of their own hands, he once again delivered.
Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer said: "It was a difficult game but we believed until the end. I helped my team to get one point and I'm so happy.
"We never give up. We believe until the end and it's a good result for us."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Antonio Conte still waiting for his visa
Tottenham v Vitesse Arnhem (Thur, 20:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte won't be doing the Tottenham press conference ahead of their Europa Conference League encounter with Vitesse Arnhem.
Spurs' new boss is still to receive his visa, without which he can't work.
Sources have said the process normally takes up to 48 hours and whilst it could be done today, the club did not want to take the risk of saying Conte would do the press conference and then have to pull him out.
Instead, managing director Fabio Paratici will be accompanied by Hugo Lloris.
Conte is expected to have all his paperwork in place for the game on Thursday,
Get Involved - Solskjaer safe?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
SMS Message: Ronnie saves Ole but probably only until 2.30pm Saturday. Ole is a legend as a player but inept as a Manager. Not good enough for Cardiff. Definitely totally out of his depth at Man U. from Mike (MUFC since 1968)
Ronnie saves Ole but probably only until 2.30pm Saturday. Ole is a legend as a player but inept as a Manager. Not good enough for Cardiff. Definitely totally out of his depth at Man U.
'I don't see this move happening' - Balague
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says those advising Unai Emery were left feeling uncertain about Newcastle's strategy, with stories in England emerging that the shortlist was down to him and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe - two men with contrasting approaches and vastly different levels of experience.
"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [Tuesdays 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League]," said Balague.
"And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?
"I don't see this move happening now this season.
"Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
How are the Tottenham fans out there?
Still smiling following Premier League winner Antonio Conte's appointment?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
What now, Newcastle fans?
With Unai Emery seemingly no longer an option, who do you want to see appointed at St James' Park?
Manchester United fans, how are you feeling after your side's last-gasp equaliser last night? A positive point - or does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hinge on Saturday's Manchester derby?
Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).
Chelsea move closer to last 16
Malmo 0-1 Chelsea
Elsewhere last night, reigning European champions Chelsea moved closer to the last 16 of the Champions League with a hard-fought win over Malmo in Sweden.
The Blues eventually went ahead when Hakim Ziyech converted at the back post after 56 minutes following an excellent cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
In another strong defensive display from Thomas Tuchel's side, Chelsea denied the hosts a single shot on target.
Chelsea now have nine points after four matches in Group H and are three points behind Juventus, who booked their place in the last 16 with two games to spare when they beat Zenit St Petersburg.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Emery to reject Newcastle interest
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There's only one thing Newcastle fans will want to hear about this morning, of course.
There was a feeling that last night's Champions League match could be Unai Emery's final game as Villarreal manager, with a move to Newcastle apparently edging closer.
But according to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Unai Emery will turn down the chance to become manager of Newcastle United.
Newcastle had hoped to have the Spaniard in place by the weekend.
However, sources close to Emery indicate he felt the new Magpies ownership lacked a clear vision for the club.
Ronaldo rescues United... again
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd
There's only one place to start.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.
The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.
Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.
At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Champions League reaction plus the latest on Newcastle
Good morning everyone!
Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League rescued Manchester United last night, but there was no such drama for Chelsea as the reigning European champions closed in on the last 16.
Meanwhile, it appears Villarreal boss Unai Emery will not be on his way to Newcastle.
All that plus much, much more to come today. Let's get stuck in.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'We believe until the end'
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd
Four games, five goals, two late winners and an injury-time equaliser.
Even by Cristiano Ronaldo's sky-high standards, this is proving to be a quite ridiculous Champions League campaign for the Portuguese.
With pressure once again mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United at risk of slipping from top of the group to third and having their last-16 fate taken out of their own hands, he once again delivered.
Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer said: "It was a difficult game but we believed until the end. I helped my team to get one point and I'm so happy.
"We never give up. We believe until the end and it's a good result for us."
Antonio Conte still waiting for his visa
Tottenham v Vitesse Arnhem (Thur, 20:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Antonio Conte won't be doing the Tottenham press conference ahead of their Europa Conference League encounter with Vitesse Arnhem.
Spurs' new boss is still to receive his visa, without which he can't work.
Sources have said the process normally takes up to 48 hours and whilst it could be done today, the club did not want to take the risk of saying Conte would do the press conference and then have to pull him out.
Instead, managing director Fabio Paratici will be accompanied by Hugo Lloris.
Conte is expected to have all his paperwork in place for the game on Thursday,
Get Involved - Solskjaer safe?
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
'I don't see this move happening' - Balague
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says those advising Unai Emery were left feeling uncertain about Newcastle's strategy, with stories in England emerging that the shortlist was down to him and ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe - two men with contrasting approaches and vastly different levels of experience.
"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match [Tuesdays 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League]," said Balague.
"And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?
"I don't see this move happening now this season.
"Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
How are the Tottenham fans out there?
Still smiling following Premier League winner Antonio Conte's appointment?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
What now, Newcastle fans?
With Unai Emery seemingly no longer an option, who do you want to see appointed at St James' Park?
Manchester United fans, how are you feeling after your side's last-gasp equaliser last night? A positive point - or does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hinge on Saturday's Manchester derby?
Get involved via #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).
Chelsea move closer to last 16
Malmo 0-1 Chelsea
Elsewhere last night, reigning European champions Chelsea moved closer to the last 16 of the Champions League with a hard-fought win over Malmo in Sweden.
The Blues eventually went ahead when Hakim Ziyech converted at the back post after 56 minutes following an excellent cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
In another strong defensive display from Thomas Tuchel's side, Chelsea denied the hosts a single shot on target.
Chelsea now have nine points after four matches in Group H and are three points behind Juventus, who booked their place in the last 16 with two games to spare when they beat Zenit St Petersburg.
Emery to reject Newcastle interest
There's only one thing Newcastle fans will want to hear about this morning, of course.
There was a feeling that last night's Champions League match could be Unai Emery's final game as Villarreal manager, with a move to Newcastle apparently edging closer.
But according to Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, Unai Emery will turn down the chance to become manager of Newcastle United.
Newcastle had hoped to have the Spaniard in place by the weekend.
However, sources close to Emery indicate he felt the new Magpies ownership lacked a clear vision for the club.
Ronaldo rescues United... again
Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd
There's only one place to start.
Cristiano Ronaldo once again rescued Manchester United with a sensational late goal to earn his side a crucial draw against Atalanta that keeps them top of Champions League Group F.
The 36-year-old had drawn his side level in first-half added time following a delightful Bruno Fernandes back-heel, and he volleyed in from outside the box in added time for his second of the night to earn United a point in Bergamo.
Josip Ilicic opened the scoring with a low effort that squeezed under David de Gea and Atalanta thought Duvan Zapata's 56th-minute effort had won it.
At 2-1 down, United were sitting third in the group and facing the prospect of going out if they lost to Villarreal in their next fixture, but after Ronaldo's intervention a win would now see them through with one game to spare.
Champions League reaction plus the latest on Newcastle
Good morning everyone!
Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the Champions League rescued Manchester United last night, but there was no such drama for Chelsea as the reigning European champions closed in on the last 16.
Meanwhile, it appears Villarreal boss Unai Emery will not be on his way to Newcastle.
All that plus much, much more to come today. Let's get stuck in.