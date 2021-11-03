Ronaldo rescues United & Chelsea beat Malmo, plus latest on Newcastle's managerial search

Four games, five goals, two late winners and an injury-time equaliser.

Even by Cristiano Ronaldo's sky-high standards, this is proving to be a quite ridiculous Champions League campaign for the Portuguese.

With pressure once again mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United at risk of slipping from top of the group to third and having their last-16 fate taken out of their own hands, he once again delivered.

Ronaldo, the competition's all-time top scorer said: "It was a difficult game but we believed until the end. I helped my team to get one point and I'm so happy.

"We never give up. We believe until the end and it's a good result for us."