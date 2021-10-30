Listen: Celtic v Livingston commentary

Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportsound
Quote Message: The goals Aberdeen scored were brilliant. Overall I thought they were the better side and deserved to win the game. The second goal is a brilliantly worked set-piece. Scott Brown was absolutely immense today.
The goals Aberdeen scored were brilliant. Overall I thought they were the better side and deserved to win the game. The second goal is a brilliantly worked set-piece. Scott Brown was absolutely immense today.
Heart of Glass...
FT: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: It was fiercely contested throughout. It's also a huge result for both sides. Unfortunately for Hearts, they go home with their tail between their legs. What a week for Stephen Glass.
It was fiercely contested throughout. It's also a huge result for both sides. Unfortunately for Hearts, they go home with their tail between their legs. What a week for Stephen Glass.
Penny for your thoughts?
FT: Celtic 0-0 Livingston
Celtic spurned the chance to leapfrog Rangers and move to the top of the Premiership.
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis missed an injury-time penalty to claim victory and cut a forlorn figure afterwards, following the goalless draw with Livingston.
FULL-TIME CHAMPIONSHIP
FULL-TIME LEAGUE ONE
FULL-TIME LEAGUE TWO
FULL-TIME PREMIERSHIP
FULL-TIME Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts
A game of two halves at Pittodrie today as Hearts took the lead just before the interval through John Souttar’s penalty before Aberdeen came out roaring in the second half.
Goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson helped to continue the Dons’ impressive turnaround.
Hearts failed to create any goalscoring opportunities in the second half and were reduced to 10-men in the closing minutes and Andy Halliday was shown a straight red card. The Jambos see their unbeaten league run come to an end.
FULL-TIME Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone
Zander Clark makes another brilliant save at the final whistle and Dundee United's seven-game unbeaten league run comes to an end.
St Johnstone looked back to their usual selves with a resolute performance.
They were made to work for it in the second half as the home side piled on the pressure but Zander Clark put in an exceptional performance in the St Johnstone goal.
A Scotland call-up, anyone?
FULL-TIME Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts
FULL-TIME St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
Big, big win for James McPake.
After an impressive first half, taking the lead through Max Anderson's goal, his side withstood big pressure in that second half to claim their first league win on the road.
The Dundee following are absolutely delighted as Charlie Adam throws his top in the crowd.
FULL-TIME Celtic 0-0 Livingston
Celtic fail to go top of the Premiership as 10-man Livingston cling on for a point.
What a finish...
Can Dundee hold on?
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
Christie Elliot skips through a couple of challenges and his strike takes a nick.
Dundee will happily keep this in the corner.
Celtic miss another chance
Celtic 0-0 Livingston
Giakoumakis scuffs wide the goal gaping. Livi off the hook.
CLOSE!
Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone
Ilmari Niskanen plays a great one-two with Dylan Levitt and plays a wicked ball into Peter Pawlett.
The midfielder can't divert it on target as it just goes wide.
Tanser spurns chance
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
The ball drops to Scott Tanser in the area who volleys towards goal, but it's straight at Adam Legzdins.
Comfortable save but one he had to hold well.
MISSED PENALTY
Celtic 0-0 Livingston
Giorgios Giakoumakis' weak spot-kick is saved low to his right by Livi keeper Max Stryjek.
Incredible stuff.
ADDED TIME
St Mirren 0-1 Dundee
Seven minutes added time here in Paisley.
Big roar from the home crowd. Can they get a goal back?
RED CARD AND PENALTY!
Celtic 0-0 Livingston
Celtic have a spot-kick and Livi's Ayo Obileye has been sent off!
Premiership table after today's games
