Celtic v Livingston

Listen: Celtic v Livingston commentary

Thomas McGuigan

  1. Premiership table after today's games

    Premiership table
  2. 'Scott Brown was key today'

    FT: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

    James McFadden

    Former Scotland forward on BBC Scotland's Sportsound

    Quote Message: The goals Aberdeen scored were brilliant. Overall I thought they were the better side and deserved to win the game. The second goal is a brilliantly worked set-piece. Scott Brown was absolutely immense today.
    Aberdeen captain Scott Brown
    Image caption: Captain Scott Brown was instrumental in Aberdeen's victory
  3. Heart of Glass...

    FT: Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: It was fiercely contested throughout. It's also a huge result for both sides. Unfortunately for Hearts, they go home with their tail between their legs. What a week for Stephen Glass.
    Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass congratulates his players
    Image caption: Stephen Glass congratulates his Dons players after beating Hearts
  4. Penny for your thoughts?

    FT: Celtic 0-0 Livingston

    Celtic spurned the chance to leapfrog Rangers and move to the top of the Premiership.

    Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis missed an injury-time penalty to claim victory and cut a forlorn figure afterwards, following the goalless draw with Livingston.

    Giorgos Giakoumakis
    Image caption: Giorgos Giakoumakis missed an injury-time penalty for Celtic
  5. FULL-TIME CHAMPIONSHIP

    Championship results
  6. FULL-TIME LEAGUE ONE

    League One results
  7. FULL-TIME LEAGUE TWO

    Full-time in League Two
  8. FULL-TIME PREMIERSHIP

    Premiership results
  9. FULL-TIME Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

    A game of two halves at Pittodrie today as Hearts took the lead just before the interval through John Souttar’s penalty before Aberdeen came out roaring in the second half.

    Goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson helped to continue the Dons’ impressive turnaround.

    Hearts failed to create any goalscoring opportunities in the second half and were reduced to 10-men in the closing minutes and Andy Halliday was shown a straight red card. The Jambos see their unbeaten league run come to an end.

    Lewis Ferguson scored the winner
    Image caption: Lewis Ferguson scored the winner
  10. FULL-TIME Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone

    Zander Clark makes another brilliant save at the final whistle and Dundee United's seven-game unbeaten league run comes to an end.

    St Johnstone looked back to their usual selves with a resolute performance. They were made to work for it in the second half as the home side piled on the pressure but Zander Clark put in an exceptional performance in the St Johnstone goal.

    A Scotland call-up, anyone?

    Zander Clark
    Image caption: Zander Clark performed heroics in the St Johnstone goal
  11. FULL-TIME Aberdeen 2-1 Hearts

  12. FULL-TIME St Mirren 0-1 Dundee

    Big, big win for James McPake.

    After an impressive first half, taking the lead through Max Anderson's goal, his side withstood big pressure in that second half to claim their first league win on the road.

    The Dundee following are absolutely delighted as Charlie Adam throws his top in the crowd.

  13. FULL-TIME Celtic 0-0 Livingston

    Celtic fail to go top of the Premiership as 10-man Livingston cling on for a point.

    What a finish...

  14. Can Dundee hold on?

    St Mirren 0-1 Dundee

    Christie Elliot skips through a couple of challenges and his strike takes a nick.

    Dundee will happily keep this in the corner.

  15. Celtic miss another chance

    Celtic 0-0 Livingston

    Giakoumakis scuffs wide the goal gaping. Livi off the hook.

  16. CLOSE!

    Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone

    Ilmari Niskanen plays a great one-two with Dylan Levitt and plays a wicked ball into Peter Pawlett.

    The midfielder can't divert it on target as it just goes wide.

  17. Tanser spurns chance

    St Mirren 0-1 Dundee

    The ball drops to Scott Tanser in the area who volleys towards goal, but it's straight at Adam Legzdins.

    Comfortable save but one he had to hold well.

  18. MISSED PENALTY

    Celtic 0-0 Livingston

    Giorgios Giakoumakis' weak spot-kick is saved low to his right by Livi keeper Max Stryjek.

    Incredible stuff.

  19. ADDED TIME

    St Mirren 0-1 Dundee

    Seven minutes added time here in Paisley.

    Big roar from the home crowd. Can they get a goal back?

  20. RED CARD AND PENALTY!

    Celtic 0-0 Livingston

    Celtic have a spot-kick and Livi's Ayo Obileye has been sent off!

