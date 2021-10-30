Listen: Celtic v Livingston commentary

A game of two halves at Pittodrie today as Hearts took the lead just before the interval through John Souttar’s penalty before Aberdeen came out roaring in the second half.

Goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson helped to continue the Dons’ impressive turnaround.

Hearts failed to create any goalscoring opportunities in the second half and were reduced to 10-men in the closing minutes and Andy Halliday was shown a straight red card. The Jambos see their unbeaten league run come to an end.