Barcelona sack Koeman & Carabao Cup reaction

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was asked why midfielders Dele Alli and Harry Winks did not make his squad for the Carabao Cup win at Burnley.

"They are our players, we continue to focus on getting the best out of each of our players," he said. “Dele is one of the cases we have to try and improve."

Asked if they will be involved in Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United, he added: “We have a training session tomorrow and we will assess all the players like we always do.

"They are our players so anything is possible, this is my answer.”