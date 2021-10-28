Barcelona sack Koeman & Carabao Cup reaction

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
John: Not too many top managers out there that would suit the most fickle media & fans in world football. Conte would be the obvious choice he has the experience but he’d want bring in new players but there’s no money. Xavi isn’t a top manager yet. Big gamble going for him.
Terry: Oh come on! Who cares about Barcelona? West Ham knocked Man City out of the Carabao Cup.
'Overall it was a really good performance' - Potter
Leicester 2-2 Brighton (4-2 pens)
Brighton boss Graham Potter said his side put in a good performance following his side's Carabao Cup exit against Leicester:
"I was really pleased with the performance.
"The first 20 minutes were Leicester's, the goal was not great from our perspective, but we slowly got into the game.
"Credit to the boys, the second half was good, we pushed and pushed and overall it was a really good performance."
'Delighted with the mentality' - Rodgers
Leicester 2-2 Brighton (4-2 pens)
Here's some reaction from Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who made 10 changes to his Foxes side for the Carabao Cup win over Brighton:
"When you get to this stage you want to get to the quarter-finals.
"I am delighted with the mentality of the team, a lot of players who haven't played as much, we showed our quality to get the goals and composure at the end to go through."
Leicester beat Brighton on penalties
Leicester 2-2 Brighton (4-2 pens)
Leicester edged Brighton on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after an entertaining game finished 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.
Neal Maupay's penalty hit the crossbar and Enock Mwepu's effort was saved by Danny Ward to send the Foxes through.
Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring early on before a dramatic end to the first half saw two goals in added time.
Adam Webster poked in but Ademola Lookman put the Foxes back in front, before Mwepu levelled again on 71.
Here's some reaction from Preston manager Frankie McAvoy who felt his side caused Liverpool some problems.
"I thought our game plan was excellent, we caused Liverpool problems on the counter. We had the best chances in the first half and I don't think Liverpool managed to penetrate us at all in the first half.
"We made nine changes but there's not a lot between the players in our squad, it's fine margins.
"Sometimes you get it wrong but tonight I felt the guys who were picked did us proud."
'We can play better' - Klopp
Preston 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp thought his side could have played better against Preston.
“We didn’t play well, that’s how it is. We started quite OK, but then we lost the structure completely and that was the problem. We were too lively, too desperate to get the ball.
"These boys, they train a lot together but they don’t play that much, so that absolutely can happen. That makes it difficult especially because Preston was not too bothered about any kind of possession, they kicked the ball long and they fought for these balls.
“I saw a lot of nice individual performance. As a team we can play better, but individually I saw a few really nice performances.
"It’s all about getting through to the next round, that’s what we did. That it [would be] difficult with 11 changes, that was clear.”
Liverpool reach Carabao Cup last eight
Preston 0-2 Liverpool
There was to be no upset at Deepdale as second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi secured Liverpool's place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of a resolute Preston North End side.
Japan striker Minamino, who scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Norwich City in the previous round, finished neatly from Neco Williams' cross to end the Championship outfit's stubborn resistance after 62 minutes.
Origi, who also netted in the previous round, then produced a brilliant improvised finish with his heel to put the result beyond doubt with six minutes remaining.
Jurgen Klopp named an entirely different Liverpool side to the one which thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday and despite dominating possession for long periods it was Preston who fashioned the best first-half opportunities.
'Focus on getting the best out of each of our players' - Nuno
Burnley 0-1 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was asked why midfielders Dele Alli and Harry Winks did not make his squad for the Carabao Cup win at Burnley.
"They are our players, we continue to focus on getting the best out of each of our players," he said. “Dele is one of the cases we have to try and improve."
Asked if they will be involved in Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United, he added: “We have a training session tomorrow and we will assess all the players like we always do.
"They are our players so anything is possible, this is my answer.”
Moura sends Spurs through at Burnley
Burnley 0-1 Tottenham
Substitute Lucas Moura headed the winner as Tottenham beat Burnley at Turf Moor to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
It was a welcome victory for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, whose side had lost their past two games.
An unmarked Moura, who replaced Bryan Gil in the first half, nodded Emerson Royal's delivery into the ground and beyond Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope.
Pope had made a superb save from Giovani lo Celso moments earlier.
This way for the match report
'We'll be back' - Guardiola
West Ham 0-0 Manchester City (5-3 pens)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side "will be back" after their dominance in the Carabao Cup was finally ended by West Ham.
"On penalties they were better, congratulations to West Ham and we'll be back next year."
Guardiola added: "Unfortunately Phil [Foden] missed it but it's experience and when you get this kind of experience next time he will be better."
'The players deserve all the credit' - Pearce
West Ham 0-0 Manchester City (5-3 pens)
West Ham coach Stuart Pearce praised the resilience of the players as they eliminated holders Manchester City from the Carabao Cup.
"The players deserve all the credit, while the manager [David Moyes] drives this club on in a daily basis. He's done a wonderful job at this club," added Pearce.
Pearce singled out club captain Mark Noble, who at 34 and in his farewell season put in a tireless 90 minutes and dispatched the first penalty.
"He's been a wonderful captain of this club, and a great role model," said Pearce.
"He inspires from within the dressing room. Credit to him, he's not had a lot of games this year but when he was asked to come in and lead the team tonight he was incredible."
Holders Man City beaten on penalties by West Ham
West Ham 0-0 Manchester City (5-3 pens)
Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after West Ham United won 5-3 on penalties in front of an ecstatic sell-out crowd at London Stadium.
The fourth-round tie had ended goalless after 90 minutes before Said Benrahma scored the decisive spot-kick. Phil Foden fired his penalty wide to give the Hammers the advantage in the shootout.
It is the first time since 2016 City, who have won the competition for the past four seasons, have been eliminated.
Pep Guardiola made nine changes to his side but City finished the 90 minutes with substitutes Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish on the pitch as they searched for a winner in normal time.
West Ham have now beaten both Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
While you're having a think about that time to recap Wednesday's EFL Cup matches...
A bit like the talk Manchester United earlier in the week there seems to be a limited pool of managers around that a club like Barcelona would be interested in employing.
But if you were Joan Laporta, would you take a punt on a club legend or opt for a more experienced figure in this situation?
Is Xavi the man for Barcelona?
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano seems to think he may well be.
Bit of chat on the sorts of players that Barcelona might like if Xavi were to take the helm - with Raheem Sterling and Jules Kounde getting a mention.
But wouldn't they cost money? And aren't the club beset by huge financial problems?
Who next for Barcelona?
So who will the Barcelona president Joan Laporta turn to now?
Club legend Xavi, the former Barca midfielder who is now manager of Qatari side Al Sadd, is one of the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman.
But the likes of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez and former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo are also names that have been linked to the Nou Camp.
Time to 'say goodbye' for Koeman
I'm going to go all Luke Shaw (after Sunday) and say 'it'd been coming' but Ronald Koeman's tenure as Barcelona boss felt like it had been on borrowed time for a while.
Barca have picked up just 15 points from 10 games in La Liga and have already lost twice in the group stage of this season's Champions League.
They are ninth in the table, six points adrift of the joint leaders after losing at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.
The loss was Barca's third in their last four games and it followed defeat inSunday's Clasico to Real Madrid.
In a statement, the Spanish club said: "The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him [Koeman] of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano.
"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday."
Good morning
Plenty to get through today not least the news and reaction from Ronald Koeman's departure from Barcelona.