Carabao Cup reaction as Arsenal, Chelsea & Sunderland advance

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the league leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.

Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors.

