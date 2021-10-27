Carabao Cup reaction as Arsenal, Chelsea & Sunderland advance

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the league leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints. Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors. Read the full report here.
Live Reporting
Sam Webb
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea through on penalties
Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 pens)
Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the league leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.
Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors.
Read the full report here.
A quick recap...
First off, let's look at how Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland progressed to the quarter-finals.
Good morning
Welcome!
Yesterday's live analysis page ended with us predicting 'late drama' in last night's League Cup matches - and they didn't disappoint...
The fourth round got off to a thrilling start last night with penalty shootout wins for Chelsea and Sunderland and a 2-0 win for Arsenal over Leeds.
We'll have reaction and analysis to those games and we'll get you involved in the discussion via texts and tweets, too.