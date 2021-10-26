Should Solskjaer be sacked? Analysis plus Liverpool news conference

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under enormous pressure after Liverpool's 5-0 win against Man United on Sunday with fans and former players calling for the Norwegian to be sacked.

Some reports are suggesting he could be gone by the weekend.

We'll take a look at what the pundits think, we'll look at analysis and we'll get you involved in the discussion on Twitter and via text. Is this the end of the road for Ole?