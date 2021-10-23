Listen: Celtic v St Johnstone - updates & commentary

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says striker Georgios Giakoumakis' first start is "an opportunity on a couple of fronts".

He tells BBC Sportsound: "It allows us to get him some game time after a disrupted preparation and also give Liel Abada a rest because he's 19 and we've thrown him out there every week.

"Kyogo will play out wide, he's played a lot of his football there and will offer a threat.

"It's also good to get Josip [Juranovic] back. He did well when he came into the side before getting injured and will play at left-back today."

Celtic are going for a fourth straight win, while St Johnstone were thumped 3-0 at home by Livingston last weekend.

"You're always wary of that because they're a good side and had a fantastic season last year," Postecoglou adds.

"It's important we start well as they have the capacity to frustrate teams for 90 minutes. If we don't get on top of them early it could be a difficult afternoon."