Listen: Celtic v St Johnstone - updates & commentary

Tasty start at Pittodrie as a couple of fierce tackles fly in.
The hosts look up for it as Calvin Ramsay sees a cross headed away by the Hibs defence.
Alexander: 'No need for big changes'
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: “We’ve got a good selection pool to choose from; good competition for places. I was relatively pleased with what the players have done the last few weeks so that's why I didn't see any need for big changes.
“We believe we’re more than capable of winning games of football against any opponents. Our training has been positive. We know we won’t win every game of football but it’s important we also have that will to win, always try to plan to win and being ready for the next opportunity.”
United's defensive record no shock to Courts
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts tells BBC Sportsound: "Motherwell are a powerful, well-balanced and athletic team. We’re in good form and we want to keep that going for as long as possible but we know it’ll be a tough encounter today.
"We’ve worked a lot on our defensive foundations and with the personnel and mentality in the group, it is no surprise to me how miserly we have been at the back."
KICK-OFF
And away we go.
Another 15 minutes to wait at Tannadice.
Harkes hits run of form
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Ian Harkes has either scored
(two) or assisted (two) a goal in each of his last four league games for Dundee
United.
The American midfielder had only scored one and assisted two goals in his first 39 Scottish
Premiership appearances.
Livingston look for more away day joy
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Livingston scored as many goals
in their 3-0 win away at St Johnstone last time out as they had managed in
their previous 10 away league outings.
'Aberdeen spirit is good' - Glass
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass tells BBC Sportsound: "Joe [Lewis] comes back in, he's number one for a reason, we think he's ready to give us big performances again.
"The spirit has been good. I know what the boys are like. It doesn't surprise me in the slightest. It would be easy to make six or seven changes but I'm showing a belief in this group of players.
"It's easy when you're winning but management is about managing the poor situations. It's up to people to treat me how they want. I know the scrutiny that comes with it. I just get on with my business."
Postecoglou wants fast Celtic start
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says striker Georgios Giakoumakis' first start is "an opportunity on a couple of fronts".
He tells BBC Sportsound: "It allows us to get him some game time after a disrupted preparation and also give Liel Abada a rest because he's 19 and we've thrown him out there every week.
"Kyogo will play out wide, he's played a lot of his football there and will offer a threat.
"It's also good to get Josip [Juranovic] back. He did well when he came into the side before getting injured and will play at left-back today."
Celtic are going for a fourth straight win, while St Johnstone were thumped 3-0 at home by Livingston last weekend.
"You're always wary of that because they're a good side and had a fantastic season last year," Postecoglou adds.
"It's important we start well as they have the capacity to frustrate teams for 90 minutes. If we don't get on top of them early it could be a difficult afternoon."
Ross keen to get back to winning ways
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Hibs head coach Jack Ross tells BBC Sportsound: "There's no panic from us. We need to get back to doing the things we do well today.
"We want to be a Hibs team that has consistency about us. We have an opportunity to get back in the top four and that's what we want to do.
"Aberdeen will be hungry to put things right, we need to deal with early part of the game well, but equally we want to get back to producing performances and winning games."
Dundee have to 'dig deep'
Hearts v Dundee (15:00)
Dundee manager James McPake tells BBC Sportsound: "It's one of the good atmospheres in Scottish football. The pitch is good too.
"Since we've come up, it has been tough. The players got their just rewards last week against Aberdeen. We need to build on that.
"We know the challenge here today. We've got players that can hurt any team. Like last week, we're going to have to dig deep."
SNSCopyright: SNS
Three changes as County seek first win
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Ross County manager Malk Mackay makes three changes from last week's defeat against St Mirren as his side seek a first league win.
Jack Burroughs, David Cancola, and Alex Samuel are replaced by Ben Paton, Joseph Hungbo, and Jordan White respectively.
It's just the one change for Livingston from last weekend's fine win in Perth as Sean Kelly comes in for the injured James Penrice in defence.
One change apiece for United & 'Well
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
One change to the starting XI for Graham Alexander as Kevin van Veen is back in place of Jordan Roberts.
Motherwell boss Alexander spoke this week about his need to drop players all together from his matchday squad now and Connor Shields returns along with Barry Maguire as Liam Donnelly and Justin Amaluzor drop out.
Dundee United are looking to extend their unbeaten run to six and manager Thomas Courts has made only one change to the starting line-up for United as Declan Glass drops to the bench for Dylan Levitt.
First start for Celtic's Giakoumakis; Saints make four changes
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Greek striker Giorgios Giakoumakis makes his first Celtic start this afternoon after three outings off the bench.
The summer signing from VVV Venlo is joined in the starting line-up by full-back Josip Juranovic, who returns from a four-game injury absence.
Adam Montgomery and Liel Abada drop out from the Europa League win over Ferencvaros.
St Johnstone make four changes to the side stunned 3-0 at home by Livingston last weekend.
Captain Liam Craig and Stevie May drop to the bench, while Michael O'Halloran and the injured Shaun Rooney are not in the squad.
Craig Bryson makes his first appearance of the season, while defenders Jason Brown and Liam Gordon return along with Glenn Middleton.
Lewis back in goal; Gullan handed second top-flight start
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has made three changes to the side that suffered a fifth-straight league defeat at Dundee last weekend.
Joe Lewis is back in goal for Gary Woods, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is injured and Jonny Hayes drops to the bench - Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins come in.
As for the visitors, Hibs head coach Jack Ross makes four switches to the team that were dismantled by Dundee United.
Jamie Gullan comes in for just his second Premiership start, that last came in March 2020.
The 22-year-old forward comes in along with old heads Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson and Paul McGinn, as Nathan Wood, Josh Doig, Scott Allan and Jamie Murphy all drop to bench.
Just one change at Tynecastle
Hearts v Dundee (15:00)
Hearts go with the same XI following last week's draw with Rangers.
Dundee make one change, with Max Anderson taking over from the injured Shaun Byrne in midfield.
Dundee Utd on the up
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Dundee United have been quietly moving in the right direction under manager Tam Courts and found their scoring touch last week to stun Hibs and take over in third place.
A third win in a row would lift them level with champions Rangers.
Full of energy in midfield, they have the stingiest defence in the league so far, with just five goals conceded in nine outings.
Motherwell have been slipping back the way after two defeats on the spin and will hope they can add to their good form at Tannadice, where they are unbeaten in three visits.
Saints cannot afford ropey repeat at Celtic Park
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Celtic turned in an impressive second-half showing to blow Ferencvaros out of the water on Tuesday and Ange Postecoglou's side are beginning to tick.
Jota and Kyogo get fans on their feet, while David Turnbull continues to impress in a team that like to attack, attack, attack.
St Johnstone's strength under Callum Davidson has been organisation and defensive solidity, so it was something of a surprise to see such calamitous play at the back in last week's loss to Livingston.
The Saints backline will have been training hard to iron out those issues since they are sure to be in for a far sterner test today.
County seek lift-off against Livi
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Like Stephen Glass, Ross County boss Malky Mackay is in danger of sounding like a broken record as he laments his side's lack of luck.
Loading the team with talented youngsters on loan from England is a gamble, so how will those guys respond to the pressure of battling at the bottom end of the league?
Livingston could jump up a couple of places with a win today but they can't bank on the kind of slapstick defending that gifted them two goals in their win at Perth last Saturday.
The story so far for Aberdeen...
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
BBCCopyright: BBC
Can Glass ease the pain at Pittodrie?
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Stephen Glass has been vociferously backed by chairman Dave Cormack this week, but the Aberdeen boss knows he needs a win or two and he needs them fast.
The Dons have lost five in a row in the Premiership and go to Ibrox on Wednesday, which really does pile the pressure on for today's game.
Hibs are looking to avoid a third loss on the bounce after a dreadful display against Dundee United last time out and their record at Pittodrie is pretty awful, although they did win on their most recent visit to the north east to wrap up third place last term.
Live Reporting
Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
Tasty start at Pittodrie as a couple of fierce tackles fly in.
The hosts look up for it as Calvin Ramsay sees a cross headed away by the Hibs defence.
Alexander: 'No need for big changes'
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: “We’ve got a good selection pool to choose from; good competition for places. I was relatively pleased with what the players have done the last few weeks so that's why I didn't see any need for big changes.
“We believe we’re more than capable of winning games of football against any opponents. Our training has been positive. We know we won’t win every game of football but it’s important we also have that will to win, always try to plan to win and being ready for the next opportunity.”
United's defensive record no shock to Courts
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts tells BBC Sportsound: "Motherwell are a powerful, well-balanced and athletic team. We’re in good form and we want to keep that going for as long as possible but we know it’ll be a tough encounter today.
"We’ve worked a lot on our defensive foundations and with the personnel and mentality in the group, it is no surprise to me how miserly we have been at the back."
KICK-OFF
And away we go.
Another 15 minutes to wait at Tannadice.
Harkes hits run of form
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Ian Harkes has either scored (two) or assisted (two) a goal in each of his last four league games for Dundee United.
The American midfielder had only scored one and assisted two goals in his first 39 Scottish Premiership appearances.
Livingston look for more away day joy
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Livingston scored as many goals in their 3-0 win away at St Johnstone last time out as they had managed in their previous 10 away league outings.
'Aberdeen spirit is good' - Glass
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass tells BBC Sportsound: "Joe [Lewis] comes back in, he's number one for a reason, we think he's ready to give us big performances again.
"The spirit has been good. I know what the boys are like. It doesn't surprise me in the slightest. It would be easy to make six or seven changes but I'm showing a belief in this group of players.
"It's easy when you're winning but management is about managing the poor situations. It's up to people to treat me how they want. I know the scrutiny that comes with it. I just get on with my business."
Postecoglou wants fast Celtic start
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says striker Georgios Giakoumakis' first start is "an opportunity on a couple of fronts".
He tells BBC Sportsound: "It allows us to get him some game time after a disrupted preparation and also give Liel Abada a rest because he's 19 and we've thrown him out there every week.
"Kyogo will play out wide, he's played a lot of his football there and will offer a threat.
"It's also good to get Josip [Juranovic] back. He did well when he came into the side before getting injured and will play at left-back today."
Celtic are going for a fourth straight win, while St Johnstone were thumped 3-0 at home by Livingston last weekend.
"You're always wary of that because they're a good side and had a fantastic season last year," Postecoglou adds.
"It's important we start well as they have the capacity to frustrate teams for 90 minutes. If we don't get on top of them early it could be a difficult afternoon."
Ross keen to get back to winning ways
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Hibs head coach Jack Ross tells BBC Sportsound: "There's no panic from us. We need to get back to doing the things we do well today.
"We want to be a Hibs team that has consistency about us. We have an opportunity to get back in the top four and that's what we want to do.
"Aberdeen will be hungry to put things right, we need to deal with early part of the game well, but equally we want to get back to producing performances and winning games."
Dundee have to 'dig deep'
Hearts v Dundee (15:00)
Dundee manager James McPake tells BBC Sportsound: "It's one of the good atmospheres in Scottish football. The pitch is good too.
"Since we've come up, it has been tough. The players got their just rewards last week against Aberdeen. We need to build on that.
"We know the challenge here today. We've got players that can hurt any team. Like last week, we're going to have to dig deep."
Three changes as County seek first win
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Ross County manager Malk Mackay makes three changes from last week's defeat against St Mirren as his side seek a first league win.
Jack Burroughs, David Cancola, and Alex Samuel are replaced by Ben Paton, Joseph Hungbo, and Jordan White respectively.
It's just the one change for Livingston from last weekend's fine win in Perth as Sean Kelly comes in for the injured James Penrice in defence.
One change apiece for United & 'Well
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
One change to the starting XI for Graham Alexander as Kevin van Veen is back in place of Jordan Roberts.
Motherwell boss Alexander spoke this week about his need to drop players all together from his matchday squad now and Connor Shields returns along with Barry Maguire as Liam Donnelly and Justin Amaluzor drop out.
Dundee United are looking to extend their unbeaten run to six and manager Thomas Courts has made only one change to the starting line-up for United as Declan Glass drops to the bench for Dylan Levitt.
First start for Celtic's Giakoumakis; Saints make four changes
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Greek striker Giorgios Giakoumakis makes his first Celtic start this afternoon after three outings off the bench.
The summer signing from VVV Venlo is joined in the starting line-up by full-back Josip Juranovic, who returns from a four-game injury absence.
Adam Montgomery and Liel Abada drop out from the Europa League win over Ferencvaros.
St Johnstone make four changes to the side stunned 3-0 at home by Livingston last weekend.
Captain Liam Craig and Stevie May drop to the bench, while Michael O'Halloran and the injured Shaun Rooney are not in the squad.
Craig Bryson makes his first appearance of the season, while defenders Jason Brown and Liam Gordon return along with Glenn Middleton.
Lewis back in goal; Gullan handed second top-flight start
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has made three changes to the side that suffered a fifth-straight league defeat at Dundee last weekend.
Joe Lewis is back in goal for Gary Woods, while full-back Jack MacKenzie is injured and Jonny Hayes drops to the bench - Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins come in.
As for the visitors, Hibs head coach Jack Ross makes four switches to the team that were dismantled by Dundee United.
Jamie Gullan comes in for just his second Premiership start, that last came in March 2020.
The 22-year-old forward comes in along with old heads Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson and Paul McGinn, as Nathan Wood, Josh Doig, Scott Allan and Jamie Murphy all drop to bench.
Just one change at Tynecastle
Hearts v Dundee (15:00)
Hearts go with the same XI following last week's draw with Rangers.
Dundee make one change, with Max Anderson taking over from the injured Shaun Byrne in midfield.
Dundee Utd on the up
Dundee United v Motherwell (15:15)
Dundee United have been quietly moving in the right direction under manager Tam Courts and found their scoring touch last week to stun Hibs and take over in third place.
A third win in a row would lift them level with champions Rangers.
Full of energy in midfield, they have the stingiest defence in the league so far, with just five goals conceded in nine outings.
Motherwell have been slipping back the way after two defeats on the spin and will hope they can add to their good form at Tannadice, where they are unbeaten in three visits.
Saints cannot afford ropey repeat at Celtic Park
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Celtic turned in an impressive second-half showing to blow Ferencvaros out of the water on Tuesday and Ange Postecoglou's side are beginning to tick.
Jota and Kyogo get fans on their feet, while David Turnbull continues to impress in a team that like to attack, attack, attack.
St Johnstone's strength under Callum Davidson has been organisation and defensive solidity, so it was something of a surprise to see such calamitous play at the back in last week's loss to Livingston.
The Saints backline will have been training hard to iron out those issues since they are sure to be in for a far sterner test today.
County seek lift-off against Livi
Ross County v Livingston (15:00)
Like Stephen Glass, Ross County boss Malky Mackay is in danger of sounding like a broken record as he laments his side's lack of luck.
Loading the team with talented youngsters on loan from England is a gamble, so how will those guys respond to the pressure of battling at the bottom end of the league?
Livingston could jump up a couple of places with a win today but they can't bank on the kind of slapstick defending that gifted them two goals in their win at Perth last Saturday.
The story so far for Aberdeen...
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Can Glass ease the pain at Pittodrie?
Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)
Stephen Glass has been vociferously backed by chairman Dave Cormack this week, but the Aberdeen boss knows he needs a win or two and he needs them fast.
The Dons have lost five in a row in the Premiership and go to Ibrox on Wednesday, which really does pile the pressure on for today's game.
Hibs are looking to avoid a third loss on the bounce after a dreadful display against Dundee United last time out and their record at Pittodrie is pretty awful, although they did win on their most recent visit to the north east to wrap up third place last term.