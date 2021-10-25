Irish Premiership latest: Larne 0-0 Linfield

That was a tight first half with very little between the sides and even less to report in terms of goalmouth action.
HALF-TIME
Larne 0-0 Linfield
Balmer heads wide
Larne 0-0 Linfield
A Ben Doherty free-kick from the right finds centre-half Kofi Balmer at the back post but his downward header goes wide of post.
Eight minutes until the break and there is still very little between the sides.
Larne 0-0 Linfield
Still scoreless at Inver Park in a match of very few chances in the opening 25 minutes.
Larne have had more possession but a Lee Lynch half-volley that went well wide is the closest they have come.
Very little attacking threat from Linfield so far.