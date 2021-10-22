Live
European reaction and build-up to Premier League games
'Teams will be fearing us' - West Ham close on Europa League knockout stage after win against Genk
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
- Real Madrid are set to miss out on the 21-year-old, with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich his most likely destinations. (AS in Spanish)
However, ESPN are reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the Norway striker, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages.
- Borussia Dortmund are angry that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has openly talked about his club's interest in signing Haaland. (Bild, via Mirror)
Remembering the day football changed in Manchester
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport
Saturday marks exactly 10 years since Manchester's football landscape changed for City and United, when the so-called "noisy neighbours" produced a stunning 6-1 win at Old Trafford.
This was a day that signalled the start of a power shift that has defined the past decade in the city and beyond, with the Blues beginning their land-grab on red territory, and in spectacular style.
Lawro's Premier League predictions
Manchester United and Liverpool served up a couple of Champions League classics in midweek, but will things be as exciting when the two rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday?
Mark Lawrenson takes on Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven to make predictions for this weekend's Premier League games.
Watford's £8.075m debt to Udinese
Everton v Watford (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
An interesting financial announcement was made around Watford yesterday.
They have borrowed £8.075m from MacQuarie Bank as an advance on money owed to them by Udinese.
Presumably this will be connected either to the transfers of Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success or Ignacio Pussetto, who has returned to Italy on loan. Those clubs do a lot of business together.
Watford and Udinese have the same owners.
Gossip - Where next for Haaland?
Time to take a quick look at what the latest gossip is.
And Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland features quite a bit.
This and more in in today's gossip column.
'Happy Hammers'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph leads on West Ham's 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.
'Stop the abuse'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Sticking with that theme, the Mail asks if Manchester United's comeback win over Atalanta will help 'paper over the cracks'.
It also has Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying that personal attacks on football bosses are putting people off taking managerial roles.
'Utd stars lack respect for Ole'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
Tottenham and West Ham feature on the back of the Star, along with Manchester United, although their former midfielder Paul Scholes says that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not command the same respect from his players as rival Premier League managers. After losing at Leicester on Saturday, they came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.
'Abuse puts people off management, warns Arteta'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
Now let's have a look at some of today's papers, beginning with the Guardian, which mentions Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saying that managers are being put off taking jobs because of the sort of abuse suffered by Steve Bruce at Newcastle.
Elsewhere in Europe...
Bodo/Glimt 6-1 Roma
Under-strength Spurs lose in Netherlands
Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham paid the price for leaving their star players at home as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem earned a deserved win in the Europa Conference League.
Vitesse left-sided midfielder Maximilian Wittek crisply converted a volley from the edge of the area, dealing a blow to the visitors' hopes of progressing comfortably from Group G.
With key players including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rested, Spurs fielded a different starting XI to the one who beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and they lacked rhythm in a poor performance.
The Dutch side, who finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season, created the better opportunities and delighted a sell-out crowd when Wittek finally made their dominance count.
Spurs hit the bar through Bryan Gil moments after half-time but they rarely threatened afterwards and finished the match having managed just one shot on target.
The defeat means Nuno Espirito Santo's side are third at the halfway stage of Group G, having drawn with French side Rennes and thrashed Slovenian minnows Mura in their opening two games.
Hammers maintain 100% record
West Ham 3-0 Genk
West Ham took a significant stride towards the Europa League knockout stage with victory over Genk.
David Moyes' side maintained their 100% record after three games and comfortably sit top of Group H, six points clear of second-placed Dinamo Zagreb, who were beaten 2-1 at Rapid Vienna.
The Hammers had the majority of the possession but barely threatened in the first half until Craig Dawson looped home a header from Aaron Cresswell's cross on the stroke of half-time.
They took total control with two goals in the space of two minutes just before the hour mark.
Issa Diop headed in via the crossbar from another fine Cresswell delivery, while Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and fired in shortly after, though goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt will be disappointed at not keeping the low drive out.
Rangers earn first group win
Rangers 2-0 Brondby
Rangers produced one of their most complete performances of the season by easing Brondby aside at Ibrox to revive their Europa League knockout hopes.
Leon Balogun's header and a Kemar Roofe tap-in - from a parried Alfredo Morelos header - gave Gerrard's side their first points at the third attempt to lift them off the bottom of Group A.
Morelos, seeking his 100th Rangers goal, and substitute Scott Arfield both hit woodwork as the hosts were denied more goals to cement their superiority.
Lyon's comeback win at Sparta Prague leaves Rangers a point behind the Czechs and six adrift of the French at the halfway stage of the group. And a trip to Denmark next will hold no fears for the Scottish champions after Brondby offered feeble opposition in Glasgow.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Thursday's European games and bring you the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.