Live

European reaction and build-up to Premier League games

preview
1,504
viewing this page

'Teams will be fearing us' - West Ham close on Europa League knockout stage after win against Genk

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Remembering the day football changed in Manchester

    Chris Bevan

    BBC Sport

    Saturday marks exactly 10 years since Manchester's football landscape changed for City and United, when the so-called "noisy neighbours" produced a stunning 6-1 win at Old Trafford.

    This was a day that signalled the start of a power shift that has defined the past decade in the city and beyond, with the Blues beginning their land-grab on red territory, and in spectacular style.

    The scoreboard at Old Trafford showing Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City
    Copyright: Rex Features
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Lawro's Premier League predictions

    Lawro's predictions
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Manchester United and Liverpool served up a couple of Champions League classics in midweek, but will things be as exciting when the two rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday?

    Mark Lawrenson takes on Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven to make predictions for this weekend's Premier League games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Watford's £8.075m debt to Udinese

    Everton v Watford (Sat, 15:00 BST)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    An interesting financial announcement was made around Watford yesterday.

    They have borrowed £8.075m from MacQuarie Bank as an advance on money owed to them by Udinese.

    Presumably this will be connected either to the transfers of Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success or Ignacio Pussetto, who has returned to Italy on loan. Those clubs do a lot of business together.

    Watford and Udinese have the same owners.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Gossip - Where next for Haaland?

    Gossip
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Time to take a quick look at what the latest gossip is.

    And Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland features quite a bit.

    • Real Madrid are set to miss out on the 21-year-old, with Manchester City, Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich his most likely destinations. (AS in Spanish)
    • However, ESPN are reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the Norway striker, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages.
    • Borussia Dortmund are angry that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has openly talked about his club's interest in signing Haaland. (Bild, via Mirror)

    This and more in in today's gossip column.

    Erling Braut Haaland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Happy Hammers'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph leads on West Ham's 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk in the Europa League.

    Main sport page of the Daily Telegraph on 22 October 2021
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Stop the abuse'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Sticking with that theme, the Mail asks if Manchester United's comeback win over Atalanta will help 'paper over the cracks'.

    It also has Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying that personal attacks on football bosses are putting people off taking managerial roles.

    Daily Mail back page on 22 October 2021
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Utd stars lack respect for Ole'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Tottenham and West Ham feature on the back of the Star, along with Manchester United, although their former midfielder Paul Scholes says that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not command the same respect from his players as rival Premier League managers. After losing at Leicester on Saturday, they came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

    Daily Star back page on 22 October 2021
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Abuse puts people off management, warns Arteta'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Now let's have a look at some of today's papers, beginning with the Guardian, which mentions Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saying that managers are being put off taking jobs because of the sort of abuse suffered by Steve Bruce at Newcastle.

    Main sport page of the Guardian on 22 October 2021
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Under-strength Spurs lose in Netherlands

    Vitesse Arnhem 1-0 Tottenham

    Riechedly Bazoer and his Vitesse Arnhem team-mates celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tottenham paid the price for leaving their star players at home as Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem earned a deserved win in the Europa Conference League.

    Vitesse left-sided midfielder Maximilian Wittek crisply converted a volley from the edge of the area, dealing a blow to the visitors' hopes of progressing comfortably from Group G.

    With key players including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min rested, Spurs fielded a different starting XI to the one who beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and they lacked rhythm in a poor performance.

    The Dutch side, who finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season, created the better opportunities and delighted a sell-out crowd when Wittek finally made their dominance count.

    Spurs hit the bar through Bryan Gil moments after half-time but they rarely threatened afterwards and finished the match having managed just one shot on target.

    The defeat means Nuno Espirito Santo's side are third at the halfway stage of Group G, having drawn with French side Rennes and thrashed Slovenian minnows Mura in their opening two games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Hammers maintain 100% record

    West Ham 3-0 Genk

    Jarrod Bowen celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

    West Ham took a significant stride towards the Europa League knockout stage with victory over Genk.

    David Moyes' side maintained their 100% record after three games and comfortably sit top of Group H, six points clear of second-placed Dinamo Zagreb, who were beaten 2-1 at Rapid Vienna.

    The Hammers had the majority of the possession but barely threatened in the first half until Craig Dawson looped home a header from Aaron Cresswell's cross on the stroke of half-time.

    They took total control with two goals in the space of two minutes just before the hour mark.

    Issa Diop headed in via the crossbar from another fine Cresswell delivery, while Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and fired in shortly after, though goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt will be disappointed at not keeping the low drive out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Rangers earn first group win

    Rangers 2-0 Brondby

    Rangers produced one of their most complete performances of the season by easing Brondby aside at Ibrox to revive their Europa League knockout hopes.

    Leon Balogun's header and a Kemar Roofe tap-in - from a parried Alfredo Morelos header - gave Gerrard's side their first points at the third attempt to lift them off the bottom of Group A.

    Morelos, seeking his 100th Rangers goal, and substitute Scott Arfield both hit woodwork as the hosts were denied more goals to cement their superiority.

    Lyon's comeback win at Sparta Prague leaves Rangers a point behind the Czechs and six adrift of the French at the halfway stage of the group. And a trip to Denmark next will hold no fears for the Scottish champions after Brondby offered feeble opposition in Glasgow.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, as we look at all the reaction to Thursday's European games and bring you the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top