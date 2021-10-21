European reaction - Man Utd fight back, plus Chelsea & Leicester win

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will both miss a few matches after being injured in their Champions League win over Malmo, confirmed boss Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku twisted his ankle in a tackle which led to a penalty and Werner hurt his hamstring while running - both in the first half.

"It will take a while for both of them, and we will need more examinations to be precise," said Tuchel. "They will be out for some matches."

Chelsea have Premier League matches against Norwich and Newcastle coming up and also play Southampton in the Carabao Cup before the the end of October.