Live
European reaction - Man Utd fight back, plus Chelsea & Leicester win
viewing this page
Solskjaer turns it around under pressure - but which Man Utd will face Liverpool?
Solskjaer turns it around under pressure - but which Man Utd will face Liverpool?
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters Reuters/Rex/ShutterstockCopyright: Reuters/Rex/Shutterstock
Lukaku & Werner facing spell on sidelines
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Chelsea
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will both miss a few matches after being injured in their Champions League win over Malmo, confirmed boss Thomas Tuchel.
Lukaku twisted his ankle in a tackle which led to a penalty and Werner hurt his hamstring while running - both in the first half.
"It will take a while for both of them, and we will need more examinations to be precise," said Tuchel. "They will be out for some matches."
Chelsea have Premier League matches against Norwich and Newcastle coming up and also play Southampton in the Carabao Cup before the the end of October.
'We never give up'
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
Never giving up is an admirable quality but not sure Manchester United can afford to give Liverpool a two-goal start in the Premier League on Sunday.
Which Man Utd will face Liverpool?
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
The reaction to Manchester United's 3-2 win over Atalanta was just about as confused as trying to sum up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's present status as manager.
Solskjaer thought they "played well" in the first half. Former United midfielder Paul Scholes described the same 45 minutes as "a major worry" and a period that would see them rolled over by Liverpool when they meet on Sunday.
Little wonder no-one has a clue what United team is going to turn up against Jurgen Klopp's side, and that includes Solskjaer himself.
A pattern continued, though, in the latest of these famous European nights at Old Trafford.
Just when it seems Solskjaer's back is against the wall and his status is becoming weak, his players produce a result to release the pressure.
Simon Stone’s piece is right on the money, isn’t it?
'We kept the belief and needed the fans on our side again'
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
Manchester United
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I thought first half we played some good stuff and created chances, but just couldn’t take them. We kept the belief and needed the fans on our side again, but the quality of finishing was much better in the second half, of course.
"We switched off on their chances. The differences in the halves isn’t that great. The quality of the finishes decides the outcome. Within that game, being 2-0 down it looks really bad, but the performance wasn’t worthy of the score. The message was keep playing like that but add more quality in the finishing, get an extra pass off and don’t concede.
"I’m very lucky to have a good, strong squad – I always want to play against the best. Tonight it was very even. We had the crowd though and it hugely helped.
"But we need to defend better, I know that, in key moments – today there was another couple of easy goals. We need to eradicate that as we’re playing against more good teams in the coming weeks."
Solskjaer peeved at 'playing for him' question
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives a fine impression of manager who doesn't appear under too much pressure.
Though he did get a little peeved when asked by a journalist if Manchester United's victory proves his team are still playing for him.
Conor's Champions League reaction
BBC Radio 4
OK Conor, we hear you.
ANOTHER goal for Ronaldo
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
What a guy eh.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three consecutive Champions League games for Manchester United for the second time, previously doing so in November 2007 en route to lifting the trophy that season. Wednesday's winner was his 137th goal in the competition.
Ronaldo seals memorable Man Utd fightback
Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner nine minutes from time as Manchester United came back from two goals down to record a memorable Champions League triumph against Atalanta at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been booed off at the break, such was the lack of invention they showed in falling behind to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.
But the jeers turned to cheers as United, roared on by an increasingly frenzied crowd, rallied to complete one of their great European victories.
Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit with an excellent finish eight minutes after the restart before skipper Harry Maguire drove home after being left free at the far post to get on the end of Edinson Cavani's flick.
But, inevitably, it was Ronaldo who won the game, just as he did three weeks previously against Villarreal.
This time it was with one of his trademark headers as he rose to meet Luke Shaw's cross and find the bottom corner to send United to the top of Group F.
Jorginho scores two penalties as Blues thrash Malmo
Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Chelsea put their Champions League campaign back on course by thrashing Malmo at Stamford Bridge - but it was victory at a price as strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries.
The holders lost their last game against Juventus in Turin but there was no mistake here as the Swedes were completely outclassed.
Andreas Christensen put Chelsea ahead early on with his first goal in 137 appearances for the club from Thiago Silva's pass and Jorginho doubled the lead from the spot after Lukaku was fouled by Lasse Nielsen, the forward limping off with what looked like an ankle injury.
Werner pulled up with hamstring trouble before half-time, but Chelsea's progress continued smoothly as his replacement Callum Hudson-Odoi set up another substitute Kai Havertz for a neat finish for their third just after the break.
Malmo were over-powered and Jorginho scored from the spot again after 57 minutes following Eric Larsson's foul on Antonio Rudiger, with replacement keeper Ismael Diawara having no more success than Johan Dahlin did in the opening half.
Daka scores all four for Foxes
Spartak Moscow 3-4 Leicester
The magnificent Patson Daka scored four coolly-taken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa League qualification hopes by brilliantly coming back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow.
The Zambia international has had limited opportunities to assert himself in the Foxes first team this season, but the 23-year-old demonstrated the clever movement and composure in front of goal that prompted them to part with £22m to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.
City have struggled throughout this European campaign and had looked to be on course for another damaging defeat in the snowy Russian capital as Spartak took a 2-0 lead.
Daka who scored as a late substitute in Saturday's 4-2 win over Manchester United, then scored four before the hosts pulled one back to set up a nervy finish.
Got your breath back yet?
Was an entertaining night in Europe on Wednesday as Manchester United came from behind to clinch victory over Atalanta, while Chelsea stuck four past Malmo and Patson Daka scored all four in Leicester's thriller with Spartak Moscow.
We'll bring you all the reaction and the best lines from today's Premier League news conferences.