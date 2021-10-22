Weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Ross: 'We have had good, frank conversations on the back of it'
Hibernian boss Jack Ross was not shy in his criticism of his players after their defeat to Dundee United last weekend. However, he’s happy with the reaction he’s got from his players.
Ross said: “It annoyed me coming out of the top four. It’s annoyed the players because we have been there for the last 18 months so we want to put that right and we can do that by winning at the weekend. You can lose games but losing in that manner is not like us and is not acceptable for us.
“But in the aftermath of it, nothing really changes because of our consistency in our approach and the message we deliver never changes. We have had good, frank conversations on the back of it.
“I trust them here and hopefully they trust in me and they are also pretty honest in their assessment of themselves to try and resolve it. We have had a good positive week in terms of training but we will be judged by what we produce on the pitch at Pittodrie on Saturday.”
Speaking of the Hearts manager...
The Jambos gaffer won’t be on the touchline this weekend, and despite being “disappointed” with the ban he admitted there was “not much point appealing it”.
On the ban, Neilson said: “I’m disappointed with it to be honest but I would rather it was me that got sent off than one of the players, and generally when you go to Ibrox or Parkhead something like that is going to happen.
“We have just got to move on from it, there is not much point appealing it. I appealed the last one and it went to a two [match ban] plus two [suspended]. Sometimes you just need to take it.
“It’s a home game so will have a big crowd behind us and the players will be fine. Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest can deal with it. You can communicate, you just can’t be within two metres of the pitch.”
The question everyone is asking
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been asking the question on everyone’s lips this week, he said: “Hearts throughout the years have good starts like this, but it's about can we sustain that throughout the season?"
Neilson also commented that with his side able to go top of the table — on a temporary basis until the outcome of Rangers’ clash on Sunday with St Mirren — they are relishing the chance “to put a wee marker down”
What do you all think? Can this be the season Hearts sustain their title challenge for the whole campaign?
⚽️
European dream still alive
Rangers’ victory last night was crucial as they kept their hopes of European progression alive.
The stats tell us that Rangers came into this match off the back of three consecutive Europa League defeats and were winless in four in the competition.
Rangers fans, do you think you can still get out of the group?

About last night…
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hailed his side’s win as one of their most complete performances this season as Joe Aribo starred for the Ibrox outfit.
⚽️
Rangers fans, do you think you can still get out of the group?

This weekend has five games on Saturday (all 15:00 BST kick-offs):
Aberdeen v Hibernian
Celtic v St Johnstone
Dundee United v Motherwell
Heart of Midlothian v Dundee
Ross County v Livingston
And one on Sunday (12:00 BST kick-off):
St Mirren v Rangers
Will you be heading along to a game this weekend?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to the place to be for Scottish football fans this morning as we preview this weekend’s action.
We’ll also have reaction to Rangers’ 2-0 win over Brondby last night.
Stick with us!