Weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

Hibernian boss Jack Ross was not shy in his criticism of his players after their defeat to Dundee United last weekend. However, he’s happy with the reaction he’s got from his players.

Ross said: “It annoyed me coming out of the top four. It’s annoyed the players because we have been there for the last 18 months so we want to put that right and we can do that by winning at the weekend. You can lose games but losing in that manner is not like us and is not acceptable for us.

SNS Copyright: SNS Hibs Manager Jack Ross during a Hibernian training session Image caption: Hibs Manager Jack Ross during a Hibernian training session

“But in the aftermath of it, nothing really changes because of our consistency in our approach and the message we deliver never changes. We have had good, frank conversations on the back of it.

“I trust them here and hopefully they trust in me and they are also pretty honest in their assessment of themselves to try and resolve it. We have had a good positive week in terms of training but we will be judged by what we produce on the pitch at Pittodrie on Saturday.”