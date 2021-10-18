Premier League reaction - Newcastle begin new era with defeat

But first, let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages that you will be waking up to...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MirrorCopyright: Mirror GuardianCopyright: Guardian StarCopyright: Star MetroCopyright: Metro
'Wad a mess'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Day of drama'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
'Tyne bandits'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Toon's party falls flat'
Monday's back pages
Metro
Monday's papers
But first, let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages that you will be waking up to...
Good morning
It's the morning after the night before...
Sunday began with lots of hope and optimism for Newcastle fans, but it ended in defeat.
We'll have all the reaction to that and the rest of Sunday's top flight action.