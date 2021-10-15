Return of the Premier League - build-up & news conferences

As the papers have done, let's start with the big overnight story... Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he would be open to playing abroad if he does not get more game time at Etihad Stadium. The England international, whose contract runs out in 2023, said he had dreamed "from a young age" of playing abroad. "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it," Sterling, 26, said. "At this moment in time, football is the most important thing to me. "I have always had something that maybe one day I would love to play abroad and see how I meet that challenge." Read more here .
Sterling open to playing abroad
