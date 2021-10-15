Live

Return of the Premier League - build-up & news conferences

preview
1,784
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Sterling open to playing abroad

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    As the papers have done, let's start with the big overnight story...

    Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says he would be open to playing abroad if he does not get more game time at Etihad Stadium.

    The England international, whose contract runs out in 2023, said he had dreamed "from a young age" of playing abroad.

    "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it," Sterling, 26, said.

    "At this moment in time, football is the most important thing to me.

    "I have always had something that maybe one day I would love to play abroad and see how I meet that challenge."

    Read more here.

    Sterling
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'I'm open to a move'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Raheem sters it up'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'I'll quit City for a start'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will have woken up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    The Premier League is back!

    We had a brief pause as international football took precedence over the last few days, but the top flight returns this weekend.

    Excited? We are too.

    Stay tuned for updates from across the division...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top