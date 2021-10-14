Premier League build-up & news conferences

Playing against Leeds is "one of the most intense games of the season" said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"The average number of passes the opposition play against Leeds is one of the lowest in the league," he said.

"It will be nice to watch [for the neutral] with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other. You will not see a five star dinner, it will be about winning the second balls. This is the way they play and we have to find the right answer because it will be an intense fight.

"They are a team who always have a lot of players behind the ball and are never really exposed. The team that scores the first goal is definitely in a good situation because it gives them more space for counter-attacks, which both teams want.

"Our supporters know what is coming so they need to give us the support to put pressure on the opponent. We don't want it to be nice to come to St Mary's to take points so we need this committed performance form the players, the fans and everybody."