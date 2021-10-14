Premier League build-up & news conferences

Hundreds of Liverpool fans have gathered at Anfield this morning, as the funeral cortege of former England striker Roger Hunt stopped outside the ground.
The Reds' legend, who died in September aged 83, is the club's record league goalscorer with 244 goals and was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning side.
His service is taking place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral which started at 11:00 BST.
'Braced for Wembley Fans Ban'
The Daily Express
The FA are set to find out early next week
whether England will have to play any games behind closed doors following the
trouble at the Euro 2020 final.
UEFA will hold their disciplinary hearing on Monday and are
likely to release their verdict within 24 hours of the hearing. They're likely to focus on whether the FA’s security measures for the game were adequate.
Hundreds of fans got into Wembley for the showpiece game
against Italy without tickets after the areas around the stadium became packed
hours before the evening kick-off.
Many sat in the area reserved for players’ relatives.
As Phil Foden is set to sign a six-year contract extension with City, we're asking you whether you think that it is a good deal for the 21-year-old?
We all know he loves the club but who will benefit more long-term, Foden or City?
Let us know at #bbcfootball or text 81111.
'You will not see a five star dinner'
Southampton v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
Playing against Leeds is "one of the most intense games of the season" said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
"The average number of passes the opposition play against Leeds is one of the lowest in the league," he said.
"It will be nice to watch [for the neutral] with a lot of mistakes in the game because of the pressure each side puts on the other. You will not see a five star dinner, it will be about winning the second balls. This is the way they play and we have to find the right answer because it will be an intense fight.
"They are a team who always have a lot of players behind the ball and are never really exposed. The team that scores the first goal is definitely in a good situation because it gives them more space for counter-attacks, which both teams want.
"Our supporters know what is coming so they need to give us the support to put pressure on the opponent. We don't want it to be nice to come to St Mary's to take points so we need this committed performance form the players, the fans and everybody."
'Definitely out this weekend'
Southampton v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
Che Adams has returned to Southampton with a muscle injury after being on international duty with Scotland, says manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
"Jack Stephens is still out and Che Adams has returned from the international break with a muscle injury," he said.
"It is not too serious but he will definitely be out for the game this weekend.
"I have not seen everybody back so far but the reports have been quite positive for the rest."
'A lot of things are working'
Southampton v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
Southampton are still to claim their first Premier League win of the season but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says " a lot of things are working" for his side.
"We have had a few chances too in the games, even against Manchester City, which shows we have done some things right," he said.
"Also against Chelsea, until the red card we were very good against one of the best teams in the league. A lot of this is working well but we cannot deny our goal scoring is not at the level it needs to be to get wins.
"This is the issue we have and it's not a surprise situation as we lost our best goalscorer in the summer [Danny Ings], but we trust the new boys coming in. We will give them the time to adapt to the Premier League and then they will score, for sure. I will work with them every day to make them better."
'It can have an impact on their season'
Southampton v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Southampton
Talking about the Newcastle takeover, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "In general, investment is a good thing. From which side it comes, it is not for me to say if it's right or not.
"It's a big chance for the club, because when you want to change the team you need a lot of money. Newcastle is a team that hasn't invested very much in the past so they are all crying for that. They definitely have some more options.
"In the moment, the window is closed so it is not possible until the winter break to invest. In the future, it will definitely change their opportunities and they can strengthen their team, which can have an impact on their season."
Southampton v Leeds (Sat, 15:00 BST)
'We have lost a jewel'
The Guardian
The Mail have decided to focus on the tragic death of Kenyan world record holder Agnes Triop.
The 25-year-old was found stabbed to death at her home in the western town of Iten and police are treating her husband as a suspect.
Chelsea get the job done
Juventus women 1-2 Chelsea women
Onto some action now...
It was a great night for Chelsea's women in the Champions League as they produced an impressive display to win at Juventus.
Erin Cuthbert's fine solo goal with just over half an hour gone had put the visitors ahead at the Allianz Stadium.
Juventus responded almost immediately when Barbara Bonansea volleyed home from a cross.
However, Pernille Harder gave Chelsea victory when she reacted quickly in a crowded area to turn in the winning goal.
Read more here.
As Phil Foden is set to sign a six-year contract extension with City, we're asking you whether you think that it is a good deal for the 21-year-old?
We all know he loves the club but who will benefit more long-term, Foden or City?
Let us know at #bbcfootball or text 81111.
'We have lost a jewel'
The Guardian
The Mail have decided to focus on the tragic death of Kenyan world record holder Agnes Triop.
The 25-year-old was found stabbed to death at her home in the western town of Iten and police are treating her husband as a suspect.
'Brendan Snub'
The Daily Mail
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly Newcastle's top target if the club's new owners decide to sack boss Steve Bruce.
Foxes boss Rodgers, however, is said to be "totally committed" to the East Midlands club and Bruce has continued to deliver training in preparation for Sunday's match against Tottenham.
It will be his 1000th game in management.
'No One is Safe'
Metro
It's been a tough start to the season for Harry Kane but will his goal draught cost him his place in the England team?
Well, Gareth Southgate has made it clear that 'no one is safe,' especially with the amount of forward attacking options on the England picklist.
'Phil Yer Boots'
Daily Mirror
Manchester City are on the brink of confirming midfielder Phil Foden has signed a six-year contract extension, even though his current contract is not due to expire until 2024.
As one of the best young players in Europe, he started in last season’s Champions League final and played three times for England on their run to the final of Euro 2020.
So will the lifelong City fan commit to the Blues for even longer?
