World Cup qualifying reaction - uninspiring night for home nations

And in Dublin, in-form Callum Robinson also claimed a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland a dominant friendly win over World Cup hosts Qatar.

After a double in Saturday's World Cup qualifier victory in Azerbaijan, the West Brom striker put the Republic ahead on four minutes with a deflected shot.

Robinson extended the advantage nine minutes later from the penalty spot and hit his third on 53 minutes.

Shane Duffy rounded off the home win with a trademark 59th-minute header.