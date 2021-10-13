Live
World Cup qualifying reaction - uninspiring night for home nations
'Southgate gave England fans what they wanted - but his attacking experiment failed'
Ben Collins and Katie Stafford
England 1-1 Hungary
Some more now from today's papers, and the Guardian goes with an image of the scorer of England's equaliser at Wembley, John Stones.
Robinson also claims hat-trick in Ireland friendly
Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar
And in Dublin, in-form Callum Robinson also claimed a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland a dominant friendly win over World Cup hosts Qatar.
After a double in Saturday's World Cup qualifier victory in Azerbaijan, the West Brom striker put the Republic ahead on four minutes with a deflected shot.
Robinson extended the advantage nine minutes later from the penalty spot and hit his third on 53 minutes.
Shane Duffy rounded off the home win with a trademark 59th-minute header.
Ronaldo hits hat-trick in Portugal win
Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg
Elsewhere in Tuesday's qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal recorded an emphatic win over Luxembourg at the Estadio Algarve.
The victory leaves Portugal second in Group A, a point behind Serbia, who they host in their final game.
Ronaldo knocked in two penalties and rounded off the scoring with a header as he recorded his 58th hat-trick for club and country.
Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha added the other goals.
England 1-1 Hungary
Yet again, it's the actions of the Hungary fans that are grabbing the headlines in this morning's papers.
Southgate's 'attacking experiment' fails at Wembley
England 1-1 Hungary
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
Gareth Southgate gave England's public what it wanted against Hungary and was rewarded with a deadly dull display greeted with a wave of indifference from a discontented Wembley gallery.
On a night that got off to the worst of starts as Hungarian fans jeered the England players taking the knee before clashing violently with police and stewards, the fare on the pitch was bitterly disappointing, lacking inspiration and sparkle.
England's manager has been criticised for conservatism in the past, but his team sheet provoked excitement.
It was the kind of line-up his detractors have long demanded, with Phil Foden and Mason Mount alongside Declan Rice in midfield and serving Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack.
But there was the whiff of serious anti-climax around Wembley as the home supporters filed away into the night following a stodgy 1-1 draw, though England still remain on course to qualify for next year's Qatar World Cup.
'We didn't show the composure and quality we have done generally'
England 1-1 Hungary
England
"I don't think we played at the level we have done and Hungary defended very well. We didn't do enough to win the game," England manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"I don't know if subconsciously we thought this was going to be an easier game because we beat them comfortably [4-0] in September but they've been very good defensively right through the summer.
"In the first few minutes we were taking heavy touches and colliding into tackles. We didn't show the composure and quality that we have done generally."
England 1-1 Hungary
As Phil mentioned below, England's draw with Hungary was marred by violent scenes among the visiting fans at Wembley.
The reverse match, which England won 4-0 last month, contained several flashpoints in the crowd, including loud jeering when England's players took the knee before kick-off, objects being thrown and racist chanting.
England held in game marred by crowd violence
England 1-1 Hungary
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Wembley
England's path to the 2022 World Cup hit an unexpected stumbling block when they were held to a draw by Hungary.
The game was marred by crowd violence between Hungary fans and stewards and police.
Gareth Southgate's side are still in pole position to reach Qatar but this was a disjointed display despite England taking on the Hungarians with an attacking line-up.
The early stages at Wembley were overshadowed by ugly scenes involving Hungary fans, who jeered England's players while holding up a banner protesting against taking the knee before clashing with police and stewards.
In a subdued atmosphere and after a semblance of order had been restored, Hungary took the lead in the 24th minute when Luke Shaw was penalised for a high challenge on Loic Nego and Roland Sallai sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the spot.
England were level before half-time, John Stones turning in at the far post after Tyrone Mings and Declan Rice touched on Phil Foden's free-kick.
Hungary then survived in relative comfort, Harry Kane's struggles for form summed up when England's captain was substituted even though they were searching desperately for a winner.
NI hopes ended by Bulgaria fightback
Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's slim World Cup qualification hopes were ended as a second-half collapse saw them lose to Bulgaria in Sofia.
A Conor Washington goal in the 35th minute, awarded after a lengthy VAR review, gave Ian Baraclough's men a deserved 1-0 lead at half-time.
However, NI looked sluggish after the break and two fine strikes from Todor Nedelev won it for the hosts.
Northern Ireland drop down to fourth in Group C, with Bulgaria overtaking them.
Dykes grabs late Scottish winner
Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland
Lyndon Dykes' 86th-minute effort salvaged a vital Scotland win over the Faroe Islands and kept their World Cup qualifying bid on track.
Steve Clarke's side were often tepid and impotent, but the late victory ensures they retain a four-point cushion in second place in Group F.
Scotland were lucky to be level at half-time after their unfancied hosts missed a series of good chances.
But Dykes scored in his fourth straight international to spare them the ignominy of dropped points. The striker's intervention was the subject of a long VAR check as officials determined whether the ball had struck the striker's arm en route to the net.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll be looking at reaction to an uninspiring night for the home nations in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Scotland needed a late goal to beat the Faroe Islands, England were held by Hungary at Wembley and Bulgaria came from behind to beat Northern Ireland and end their qualification hopes.