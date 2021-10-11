Mbappe helps France beat Spain in Nations League final - reaction

Scott McTominay sparked bedlam at Hampden as his stoppage-time winner against Israel kept Scotland on course for the World Cup qualifying play-offs. The Manchester United midfielder bundled in his first Scotland goal after Eran Zahavi's brilliant free-kick and a Munas Dabbur finish twice had the visitors ahead in a thrilling contest. John McGinn briefly levelled with a superb strike before Lyndon Dykes - having had a weak penalty saved - volleyed an equaliser belatedly awarded after a VAR check after the break. Scotland's concerted pressure looked set to fall short until McTominay pounced to leave his side two wins from a play-off spot, with trips to the Faroes Islands and Moldova up next.
'Bedlam' at Hampden on Saturday
Scotland 3-2 Israel
Wales will get on the front foot against Estonia
Estonia v Wales (19:45 BST)
Wales have vowed to go all-out in attack in Monday's World Cup qualifier away against Estonia to avoid a repeat of last month's goalless draw.
With automatic qualification all but impossible, the play-offs are Wales' only realistic hope of making it to Qatar next year.
Wales are third in Group E, trailing second-placed Czech Republic on goal difference, but with a game in hand.
"We need to go for it from the first minute," said manager Robert Page.
Italy beat Belgium to claim third
Italy 2-1 Belgium
Italy might have lost to Spain in the Nations League semi-final to end their 37-game unbeaten run but they returned back to winning ways against Belgium in the third place play-off.
Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.
Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.
They pressed for an equaliser but the Italians held on to claim third.
Griezmann's reaction
'Champions'
It has been an impressive return to the international stage for Karim Benzema after six years away. He scored a stunning equaliser last night.
'Allez les Bleus'
The winning goalscorer certainly wasn't worried about whether it should have counted.
'The taste of victory'
Paul Pogba was certainly in the mood to celebrate at the San Siro. It was a huge win for Les Bleus after the disappointment of Euro 2020 this summer...
Second comeback in a row for France
France become the first team to win the World Cup, Euros and Nations League...
European champions Portugal won the first Nations League in 2019.
It was France's second comeback in a row after coming from behind to beat Belgium in the semi-final.
The Belgians faced Italy in the third place play-off, more on that coming up.
Worrying for Man Utd?
France's win came at a cost...Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.
The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.
Varane has started six of United's games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.
United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.
France lift Nations League in contentious circumstances
Kylian Mbappe fired a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain and become the second team to win the Nations League.
Mbappe was adjudged to be onside when he slid the ball under Unai Simon after Karim Benzema's stunning equaliser at Milan's San Siro.
Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who shrugged off defender Dayot Upamecano to beat Hugo Lloris.
Lloris produced two late saves to ensure victory for the world champions.
Good morning
A brand new week! There may have been no Premier League action, but plenty for us to mull over.
France won the second UEFA Nations League crown against Spain on Monday, while Arsenal maintained their great start to the WSL season with a comprehensive win over Everton.
We'll also be looking ahead to a packed week of World Cup qualifiers.