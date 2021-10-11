Mbappe helps France beat Spain in Nations League final - reaction

Scott McTominay sparked bedlam at Hampden as his stoppage-time winner against Israel kept Scotland on course for the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

The Manchester United midfielder bundled in his first Scotland goal after Eran Zahavi's brilliant free-kick and a Munas Dabbur finish twice had the visitors ahead in a thrilling contest.

John McGinn briefly levelled with a superb strike before Lyndon Dykes - having had a weak penalty saved - volleyed an equaliser belatedly awarded after a VAR check after the break.

Scotland's concerted pressure looked set to fall short until McTominay pounced to leave his side two wins from a play-off spot, with trips to the Faroes Islands and Moldova up next.