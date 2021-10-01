European reaction and Premier League news conferences

Glen Kamara, who was racially abused six months ago by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague, was booed by the home fans before he was sent off after being shown a second yellow card on 74 minutes.
Sparta already led 1-0 at that point after David Hancko's first-half header.
The match was played in front of 10,000 children after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.
The result leaves Rangers bottom of Group A and without a point so far.
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's football live page.
It was mixed night for British clubs in Europe on Thursday, while sadly there were some unsavoury incidents in the stands.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus the build-up to this weekend's Premier League action as eleven managers hold news conferences throughout the day.
Foxes caught out in Poland
Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City
Leicester's winless start to their Europa League campaign continued with a limp defeat at Legia Warsaw, who collected a famous victory in Poland.
Brendan Rodgers' side have started the season inconsistently and now have work to do in Group C following a defeat to go with their 2-2 draw at Napoli in the opening game.
Azerbaijan national Mahir Emreli scored the only goal in the 31st minute, outmuscling Daniel Amartey on the edge of the box before firing in a low finish via the foot of the post.
'There needs to be more done'
Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed by the Sparta Prague fans.
Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.
"There needs to be more done," he said.
"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.
"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."
Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers
It was a disappointing night in more ways than one for Rangers as they were beaten 1-0 at Sparta Prague.
