European reaction and Premier League news conferences

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said not enough is being done to tackle racism after Glen Kamara was booed by the Sparta Prague fans.

Gerrard, who was not aware of any booing towards Kamara during the game at the Letna Stadion, said bigger punishments have to be handed out.

"There needs to be more done," he said.

"Not just myself, everyone across the world is asking for bigger and more extreme punishments in terms of racism. It needs to be eradicated.

"But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously, we're going to be dealing with these questions for a long time."