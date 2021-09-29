Messi scores as PSG beat City - Champions League reaction

Liverpool inflicted another heavy defeat on Porto maintained their 100% start in the competition to stay top of their Champions League group.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice, with Sadio Mane grabbing the other in a 5-1 win - following 4-1 and 5-0 victories in recent campaigns.

Liverpool have now scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history.