Messi scores as PSG beat City - Champions League reaction

Liverpool inflicted another heavy defeat on Porto maintained their 100% start in the competition to stay top of their Champions League group.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice, with Sadio Mane grabbing the other in a 5-1 win - following 4-1 and 5-0 victories in recent campaigns.
Liverpool have now scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in the club's history.
'Not do or die for City'
PSG 2-0 Man City
Michael Brown
Former Man City midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
City are still going to be in and around the mix, they've got a wonderful team, a great work ethic.
Pep Guardiola has to find a different way to score goals when it's not happening. There's still that false nine conversation that will be the chat tomorrow - that's inevitable with this football club, that they didn't manage to get a number nine.
But they created a lot of opportunities and I think Pep will say 'that's football' and he will take the positives.
He knows it's not do or die with it being the group stages. I think they've got a super squad and they will still continue to progress.
'Messi is unstoppable'
PSG 2-0 Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won two Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles as Barcelona manager with Lionel Messi, but he was once again unable to ensure his side stopped the Argentine.
Messi has now scored seven goals in five Champions League games against teams managed by Guardiola. No other player has scored more often against Guardiola in the competition.
"We know it's impossible to control Leo during 90 minutes," Guardiola said.
"He was not much in touch with the ball - of course he was coming back from injury, he needed a bit of rhythm - but we know quite well when he can run and get close to the ball, he is unstoppable.
"I wish him the best. If he is
happy and enjoying this period in Paris, I will be happy."
Manchester City's previous high-profile Champions League defeats have often been followed by forensic inquests into manager Pep Guardiola's over-thinking and how he sometimes defeats himself.
City's loss to Chelsea in last season's final was Exhibit A in this argument, a classic example of Guardiola attempting to fix something that was not broken as he went in without a holding midfielder - with expensive consequences.
In Paris on Tuesday, there was no need for any talk of over-complication, and there were no fingers pointed accusingly - this was a simple case of Guardiola and City falling victim to a little genius with an impeccable sense of timing.
Lionel Messi had made, by his own stellar standards, a low-key start since joining Paris St-Germain from Barcelona, but someone was always going to pay the price for that.
The Champions League is the stage Messi was acquired for. So it was with a sense of inevitability that he saved up his first goal for his biggest game so far, an encounter with his old Barcelona coach Guardiola.
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
'No one is making the run into the box'
PSG 2-0 Man City
Sylvain Distin
Former Manchester City defender Sylvain Distin on BBC Radio 5 Live
I think the intensity was there for City, they just didn't take their chances.
That's a problem I saw a little bit last season as well when they're in the last third they have a lot of possession but they're always missing that pass or someone is blocking the final ball.
At times they get themselves in really good positions but there is no one in the box and that is what shocked me the most.
I don't know if it's PSG having more bodies in the box or if there's just no one making that run into the box. Sometimes they just had no one in the box to cross that ball into.
First group stage defeat since 2018
PSG 2-0 Man City
'Result not ruinous for City'
PSG 2-0 Man City
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
This was City's first Champions League group defeat since September 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon, a run of 18 games unbeaten.
They came into the game on a high after beating European champions and Premier League title rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday.
And they had enough chances at the Parc des Princes to win about three games - most notably when Sterling and Bernardo hit the bar in the space of five seconds.
This result in itself is not ruinous for City, with teams able to afford losing a Champions League game so long as they win most of their others.
But will it dent their morale? We should find out on Sunday as they go to Anfield to face Liverpool.
'I was getting desperate to score'
PSG 2-0 Man City
Four games. That's a long time to wait for a goal when you're Lionel Messi.
"It's true that I was getting desperate to score my first goal," Messi told French broadcaster Canal Plus.
"I hadn't played much recently and I had only played once here at home but I am settling into the team little by little.
"The more us forwards play together, the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best."
Messi scores first PSG goal as City beaten
PSG 2-0 Man City
Yes, Lionel Messi struck his first Paris St-Germain goal in style last night as Mauricio Pochettino's side beat Manchester City 2-0 in a quality group stage match-up.
Making his fourth appearance for PSG since his move from Barcelona, Messi ran from the halfway line and played a one-two with Kylian Mbappe before sending a shot past Ederson from 20 yards.
Idrissa Gueye had given last season's French runners-up an early lead, and City had plenty of chances to equalise before Messi's 121st Champions League goal.
Good morning everyone!
It was a good night for Liverpool in Porto, while Manchester City suffered defeat in Paris and Spanish giants Real Madrid were stunned by Sheriff on another classic Champions League night.
There's plenty more to come tonight, too. Let's get stuck in.