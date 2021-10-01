Weekend Scottish Premiership build-up

While the result did not go Celtic's way last night, the return of Kyogo Furuhashi was one promising sign from the match. Captain Callum McGregor returned too while new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis made his debut from the bench. It was three promising comebacks ahead of this weekend's huge match with Aberdeen...
Welcome returns
Celtic outclassed
A promising Celtic start was undone by a string of defensive lapses as Bayer Leverkusen ruthlessly punished their hosts to take a 4-0 victory in their Europa League meeting in Glasgow.
It leaves Celtic with an uphill task to reach the round of 32 after zero points from their opening two games.
Prague defeat
Glen Kamara was booed by home fans as 10-man Rangers were left bottom of group A with a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.
